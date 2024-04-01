Dubai, UAE: In the presence of Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, the Ministry organized an agricultural workshop with a group of orphaned children from the Inspiring Youth programme, part of the ‘Thank You for Your Giving’ volunteering team. The event Ramadan Iftar took a place in Al Jada area in the Emirate of Sharjah in collaboration with "Manbat" Market and "Arada" Company.

The purpose of the event, which was held last week in honor of Zayed Humanitarian Day, was to engage orphaned children, increase their awareness of the environment, food and nature, and promote the importance of being an active member of the UAE society both now and in the future.

The event was attended by several officials from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, including His Excellency Eng. Mohammed Mousa Alameeri, Assistant Undersecretary of the Food Diversity Sector, Her Excellency Alya Al Harmoodi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Sustainable Communities Sector, and His Excellency Marwan Abdullah Al Zaabi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Regions Sector. Also in attendance were officials from Manbat Market and Arada Company.

HE Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak welcomed the children and attendees, emphasizing that celebrating Zayed Humanitarian Day enhances the goodness and humanity in people’s hearts. Her Excellency said it is crucial to instill these values in children to support kindness in the development of the UAE.

HE Excellency said: "Since nature is essential to our existence and future, it is our duty to involve all segments of society, particularly children and young people, in raising awareness of the need to protect and preserve the environment, promote sustainable food security, as these constitute essential elements of our existence and tomorrow."

HE expressed her happiness to be with the orphans from the Inspiring Youth programme, part of ‘Thank You for Your Giving’ volunteering team to help plant Al Ghaf trees and teach them how to care for them so they can become more engaged with nature. As the Ghaf trees embody a significant natural heritage for the UAE, standing as one of its most important symbols of nature, alongside their immense benefits to the country's environment and ecosystem.

Her Excellency Al Dahak also engaged the children in exploring the most important seeds of fruits and vegetables cultivated within the UAE's environment and its agricultural projects. The workshop emphasized the significance of agricultural learning and its role in enhancing national food security.

She thanked the event's partners and emphasized that the Ministry will work with everyone to make sure the community is actively involved in the UAE's journey to environmental, climate, and food sustainability.

The event included a tour for Her Excellency inside the nursery of Manbat Market and Arada, where she was briefed on the latest agricultural technologies, seedlings, and trees being cultivated in the nursery for transfer to various farms and development projects.

The event concluded with a Ramadan Iftar attended by the invited children and guests, creating a joyful and pleasant atmosphere filled with happiness and delight.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organizes many events aimed at educating the community about the environment, climate, and nature, and how to actively participate in the Ministry's efforts to address and adapt to climate change.