Muscat: Mitsubishi Motors is thrilled to announce that it has been honored with three prestigious accolades at the 2024 “Arab Car of the Year” (ARABCOTY) awards ceremony.

The all-new Mitsubishi XFORCE was named “Best Compact SUV,” while the sixth-generation Mitsubishi L200 secured two ARABCOTY awards: “Best Mid-size Pickup” and “Best Regional Launch.”

Yoshiki Masuda, Global Product Marketer at Mitsubishi Motors Corporation; Walid Rashed, Vice President at Mitsubishi Motors Middle East & Africa; and Alen Bedrossian, Senior Sales and Marketing Manager at Mitsubishi Motors Middle East & Africa, received the prestigious awards during an award ceremony that took place recently in Doha, Qatar at a gala event featuring an audience of motoring journalists, industry insiders, and car dealers.

The Arab Car of the Year (ARABCOTY) awards are among the most sought-after accolades given in the automotive industry in the Middle East, highlighting the finest vehicles in design, performance, safety, and technology. Organized by Maqina Middle East, one of the region's leading automotive magazines, the ARABCOTY awards rely on rigorous testing and evaluation by a panel of world-class motoring journalists and car enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds and countries. This year’s ceremony recognized outstanding vehicles across 20 categories, celebrating the best cars in each segment.

Commenting on the triple win, Mr. Yoshiki Masuda said: “These awards are a testament to Mitsubishi Motors’ commitment to delivering exceptional products that meet the diverse needs of our customers across the Middle East and Africa. These accolades are a result of our focus on product and design excellence, combined with our customer-centric approach.”

Further underscoring the two vehicles’ achievements, both the all-new XFORCE and the L200 were the winners of the 2024 iF Design Award for Product Design.

