Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs (MFNCA) is presenting its innovative digital initiatives that enhance political awareness and participation in the UAE at the 42nd edition of the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX) which kicked off at the Dubai World Trade Centre on October 10, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai.

MFNCA Undersecretary His Excellency Tariq Hilal Lootah and H.E. Sami Mohammed bin Adi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector at the Ministry, visited the MFNCA’s booth and noted the great interaction from visitors with the Ministry’s digital initiatives.

The Ministry's participation is part of its approach to employ technology as a means to reach all members of the UAE community and upgrade its work environment with the latest digital breakthroughs, which now an engine driving the development of work environments.

The Ministry is participating this year with the aim of presenting its experience in promoting the culture of political participation through digital tools and initiatives that contributed to developing political awareness and reaching all segments of society, which has become more aware of the importance of parliamentary work and keen to learn about the developments it is witnessing and how to interact and participate in the various initiatives introduced in this field.

The MFNCA’s participation will showcase its interactive website and the information it provides, which allows visitors to access its services and its new digital initiatives. The advantages provided by the National Elections Committee website, and the information it provides are also showcased, enabling those wishing to run for membership of the Federal National Council and voters to learn about the electoral process.

The Ministry’s pavilion includes a number of innovations, such as the ‘Election Journey’ initiative, which is an interactive screen through which the electoral process is presented throughout all the stages of the journey, contributing to expanding the culture of political participation in the UAE.

The MFNCA is also showcasing the ‘Electoral Centres Map’ initiative, an interactive map of the UAE showing the locations of electoral centres and related statistics including the percentage of male and female voters in the FNC elections.

An electronic voting device will be featured at the Ministry’s pavilion, as one of the most prominent technological innovations developed since 2006.

Visitors to the pavilion will have the opportunity to read the Ministry’s ‘Empowerment Online Newsletter’, a digital initiative, available in digital or print versions, launched to enhance awareness about the nature of parliamentary life and raise public political awareness.

GITEX Global 2022 hosts major technology companies, as well as government entities, and this year's event features institutions and startups from 26 sectors, in addition to deep learning sessions, workshops, and live demonstrations.

