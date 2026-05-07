Abu Dhabi-UAE: The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Abu Dhabi-based Sinaha Technology to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence, robotics, and Industry 4.0 solutions across UAE manufacturing.

The MoU was signed by Fatma AlMheiri, Director of Technology Adoption and Development, MoIAT, and Mubarak Abed Nasser Doman AlAmeri, Authorized Director at Sinaha, in the presence of H.E. Mansour Mohamed Salem Kardous Alameri, Deputy CEO of Sinaha Technology, and H.E. Osama Fadhel Assistant Undersecretary of Industrial Accelerators, MoIAT, at Make it in the Emirates 2026.

Sinaha Technology will work with high-potential manufacturers to build technology roadmaps and implement practical Industry 4.0 solutions — moving companies from assessment to execution and delivering measurable improvements in productivity and operational efficiency.

Fatma AlMheiri, said: “MoIAT is committed to translating the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology into real results — strengthening supply chains and reinforcing the UAE's position as a global hub for advanced industry. Our Transform 4.0 initiative is a practical step in that direction, helping manufacturers accelerate technology adoption, link production to market demand, and support the growth of industrial SMEs. This partnership with Sinaha Technology directly advances that goal.”

Mubarak AlAmeri, said: “We have launched one of the UAE’s first intelligent warehouse deployments, built on locally engineered technologies that enable fully autonomous operations through the integration of robotics, software, and real-time decision-making. Our in-house Robotics Management System connects robotic systems with business logic, enabling seamless coordination of multi-vendor fleets. We are also developing physics-based digital twin environments that allow operators to design, test, and optimize logistics systems virtually before real-world deployment — reducing risk and accelerating implementation.”

The partnership supports MoIAT’s broader drive to help UAE manufacturers make more, grow more, and export more.

The fifth and largest edition of Make it in the Emirates is hosted by MoIAT in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, ADNOC, and L’IMAD, and is organized by ADNEC Group.

About the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT):

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) of the United Arab Emirates shapes industrial policies, advances technology transformation, enhances the competitiveness of the national industrial sector, and develops the UAE’s quality infrastructure. These efforts support the growth of a sustainable and advanced industrial economy, recognizing industry as a cornerstone of the national economy and security, contributing to stability, continuity, and resilience in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Established in July 2020, the Ministry was created to empower the national industrial sector and accelerate industrial transformation across the UAE. MoIAT builds strategic partnerships and leads national initiatives that support the growth of future industries, strengthen economic resilience, and attract industrial investment.

The Ministry works to advance the objectives of the National Industry and Advanced Technology Strategy, strengthen supply chain resilience, support technology transformation, and expand access to global markets. It focuses on accelerating the adoption of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies across priority sectors including food security, healthcare, defense, space, aerospace, and digital economy.

MoIAT also enhances the national In-Country Value (ICV) program, supports entrepreneurship, and empowers Emirati talent, contributing to the competitiveness of UAE manufactured products in both local and international markets.

Through initiatives such as Make it in the Emirates, the National In-Country Value (ICV) program, and the Technology Transformation Program (TTP), MoIAT connects manufacturers, investors, startups, and entrepreneurs to offtake opportunities, financing solutions, and strategic partnerships that enable business growth, advance industrial self-sufficiency, and deliver tangible economic and social impact.

For more information, visit www.moiat.gov.ae For media enquiries, please contact: MEDIA@moiat.gov.ae

About Sinaha Technology:

Sinaha Technology is a UAE-based industrial solutions provider specializing in advanced technologies that support manufacturing transformation. The company’s core capabilities include robotics and autonomous systems for industrial operations, AI-enabled warehouse and logistics management, digital control systems and industrial automation, and end-to-end Industry 4.0 solutions tailored to manufacturing environments. Sinaha focuses on delivering applied, execution-driven solutions, directly supporting factories in their Transform 4.0 journeys from assessment to implementation