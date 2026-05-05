Organized by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, the awards celebrate national champions shaping the future of UAE industry.

Abu Dhabi-UAE: The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) announced the winners of the Make it in the Emirates Awards 2026, including industry leaders, innovators, and manufacturers, on the first day of the fifth edition of Make it in the Emirates.

Taking place from 4-7 May at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi Make it in the Emirates 2026 is hosted by MoIAT, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, the ADNOC Group and L’IMAD, and organized by the ADNEC Group.

The winners were honored in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; His Excellency Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture; and His Excellency Badr Jafar, Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Business and Philanthropy and CEO of Crescent Enterprises.

The awards reflect the UAE’s support for industry leaders, innovators, visionaries, and companies contributing to industrial growth, technological transformation, sustainability, innovation, economic diversification, and supply chain resilience.

The judging panel comprised a distinguished group of leaders from across government, industry, and academia, reflecting the depth and diversity of expertise shaping the UAE’s industrial ecosystem.

The Make it in the Emirates Awards includes multiple phases, beginning with the submission of applications. Applications then proceed to a review stage, during which technical committees assess all entries. Following that, the jury decides on the final winners.

The new-and-improved edition of the awards recognized achievements across six categories: Tech Frontier Award, National Industrial Growth Award, Quality and Compliance Award, Inspirational Industrial Leader Award, Next-Generation Industrial Leader Award, UAE Traditional Craft Award. Together, these categories reflect the breadth of the UAE’s industrial ambitions, inspiring manufacturers, and strengthening collaboration between industry leaders, investors, enablers, and innovation partners.

The winners’ achievements reflect the UAE’s commitment to accelerating the adoption of advanced technology and strengthening its position as a global hub for advanced industry.

Winners of the Make it in the Emirates Awards 2026:

Tech Frontier Award:

Large Enterprise: Halcon Systems

SME: Immensa

National Industrial Growth Award:

Large Enterprise: Borouge, PLC

SME: Global Pharma

Quality and Compliance Award:

Large Enterprise: Emsteel

SME: RMEA Manufacturing LLC

Next-Generation Industrial Leader Award:

Abdulla AbuEbeid, Cofounder and CEO, VIAI Technologies

Inspirational Industrial Leader Award:

Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, CEO, Mubadala’s UAE Investment Platform

UAE Traditional Craft Award:

Individual: Saeed Al Shahi, for traditional pottery; Atija Al Muhairbi; and Fatima Al Mansoori

Enterprise: Ajzal Studio

Launched by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) in 2023, the awards celebrate individuals and organizations across UAE industry who are contributing to the country’s industrial growth, global competitiveness, and long-term economic resilience.

About Make it in the Emirates:

Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) is the UAE’s national industrial platform, led by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), driving industrial growth, localization, and global competitiveness.

Now in its fifth edition, MIITE brings together policymakers, industry leaders, investors, and manufacturers to enable partnerships, unlock procurement opportunities, and accelerate the adoption of advanced manufacturing and AI across priority sectors.

Through the National In-Country Value (ICV) program, the platform connects demand with domestic manufacturing capability, strengthens local supply chains, and supports the localization of 5,000+ products and offtake opportunities across priority industries. MIITE also provides companies access to more than AED 168 billion in manufacturing and procurement opportunities.

Hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, the ADNOC Group and L’IMAD Holding Company, and organized by the ADNEC Group, MIITE supports the UAE’s long-term economic diversification ambitions under “We the UAE 2031” and “UAE Centennial 2071”.

For more information, visit www.moiat.gov.ae

For media enquiries, please contact: media@moiat.gov.ae

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) is the UAE's industrial ecosystem regulator and enabler – shaping the policies, programs, and partnerships that are transforming the nation into a globally competitive industrial power.

Established in 2020, MoIAT unified the country's industrial policy, advanced technology, and quality infrastructure mandates into a single ministry. Its role is to set the policy conditions that allow industries to thrive – from industrial strategy and supply chain resilience to technology transformation, national standards, and global market access.

Through platforms such as Make it in the Emirates, the National In-Country Value program, and the Industrial Technology Transformation Index, MoIAT connects manufacturers, investors, startups, and entrepreneurs to the procurement pipelines, financing, and partnerships that convert national ambition into measurable economic outcomes, advancing the UAE's position as a central pillar of the We the UAE 2031 vision.

About Modon:

Modon is an international holding company, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). At the forefront of urban innovation, Modon creates iconic designs and experiences across its primary business sectors: real estate, hospitality, asset management, investments, events, and tourism.

About ADNEC Group:

ADNEC Group, part of Modon Holding, is renowned for its rich legacy and diverse business operations and stands as a formidable force in global business and leisure tourism. The Group is a leader in managing and developing international strategic assets and contributes to the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s economy.

ADNEC Group’s diverse business clusters span Venues, Events, F&B, Services, Tourism and Media. The Group operates the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the largest event venue in the MENA region and ADNEC Centre Al Ain, as well as the Business Design Centre and ExCeL London in the United Kingdom.

Capital Events, the events management arm of ADNEC Group, is the leading organizer of some of the world’s most iconic events across strategic industry sectors, including Defense and Security, Maritime Lifestyle, Media, Food & Beverage and Technology. Through its growing portfolio, Capital Events plays a crucial role in supporting Abu Dhabi to achieve its growth objectives as a global hub for business and leisure tourism.

ADNEC Group’s Services cluster includes its subsidiary Capital 360 Event Experiences, which provides distinguished event experiences to its clients and stakeholders. The Group also launched Capital Protocol in 2023, which provides a specialized VIP protocol service which is operated by its Service cluster.

ADNEC Group F&B cluster consists of Capital Catering and Royal Catering Services, which caters to numerous sectors including aviation, healthcare, defense, energy, business and industry, and event venues.

Tourism 365, the Group’s tourism arm, delivers tailored tourism services and operates Capital Holidays, a fast-growing tour operator with a global footprint across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the UK and Germany.

Additionally, twofour54, a key player in Abu Dhabi’s sustainable media and film industry, is part of ADNEC Group’s diversified portfolio, further reinforcing its role in advancing the emirate’s creative economy.

Recognized internationally for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability, ADNEC Group has garnered numerous awards, solidifying its status as a leader in the industry.

For media enquiries, please contact: ADNEC@Apcoworldwide.com