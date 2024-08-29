IGCF 2024 will host UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Tuvalu Minister of Transport, Energy, Communications, and Innovation

Sharjah: The 13th International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2024) aims to redefine how governments and societies address the complexities of the 21st century. A distinguished lineup of national, regional, and international speakers, including ministers and government officials, will lead pivotal discussions on crucial topics, ranging from the pervasive information wars to the dynamic, talent-driven economy, and the rapid advancement of “deepfake” technology. Organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), the forum will take place on September 4-5 under the theme "Agile Governments... Innovative Communication."

Talent competitiveness in the 21st century

In the panel discussion titled ‘Global Competitiveness for Talents: The Key to Success in the 21st Century,’ in partnership with Forbes Middle East, will bring together HE Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Minister in Charge of Talent Attraction and Retention, Chairman of the Emirates Drug Establishment, alongside HE Simon Robert Kofe, Minister for Transport, Energy, Communications, and Innovation of Tuvalu, and Rachid Yazmi, a distinguished Moroccan engineer and inventor known as the 'Father of the Battery,' will address how some countries excel in attracting and retaining talent while others struggle. This session on day one of the forum will explore the mechanisms that enable governments to build a reputation as attractive destinations for talent and how they can promote their capabilities in attracting, nurturing, and developing skilled individuals.

The session will also discuss the role of education in fostering a knowledge-based economy and the importance of effective communication strategies in attracting investments and encouraging entrepreneurship in a highly competitive global environment. Khuloud Al Omian, journalist and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East, will moderate the session.

Information wars

Titled ‘The Information Wars and the Perils of Communication Globalisation,’ the panel discussion will be held on the first day in collaboration with “Du”, and will host Dr. Jamal Al Kaabi, Director General of the UAE's National Media Office, Eng. Adnan Al Rais, Assistant Director General for Space Operations and Exploration at Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), Professor Hamid M. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, Founder & President of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences (AUASS), and Helen Mc Elhinney, Executive Director of CDAC Network, United Kingdom.

Moderated by Emirati writer, Hassan bin Thalith, this session will address how governments can adapt to the evolving dynamics of communication globalisation and information wars, as well as the strategies they employ to combat the erosion of trust resulting from the widespread dissemination of information on social media platforms. Additionally, speakers will highlight the importance of fostering critical thinking among citizens to build resilient societies capable of resisting misinformation, seeking out facts, and managing differing opinions that arise from globalised communication.

The frightening reality of "deepfake" technology

In light of AI's rapid development and potential risks, the day 2 session ‘Why Resilient Governments are Building Protective Shields with Artificial Intelligence’ in collaboration with SkyNews Arabia, will host Hector Monsegur, Founder of a cybersecurity startup, Security Researcher and Director of Research in the United States, he is a renowned cybersecurity researcher and one of the leading speakers in the field, as well as he is one of the most controversial figures in cybersecurity, along with Dr. Nader Ghazal, certified consultant in Digital Transformation from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), with a PhD In AI, along with Alan Smithson, Co-Founder of MetaVRse, and Dr. Inhyok Cha, Professor at Gwangju Institute for Science and Technology and Deputy President for Global Cooperation in South Korea.

Experts will explore the challenges posed by deepfake technology, the necessary legislation and regulations for AI use, the adoption of educational initiatives to counter malicious AI and deepfake applications, and the obligation for developers to implement technical measures against such digital crimes. The session will also address key questions about our digital future amid the spread of deepfakes and how agile government strategies can shape public opinion. Samy Kasmi, news presenter at Sky News Arabia, will moderate the session.