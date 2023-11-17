Abu Dhabi: H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, visited the Dubai International Airshow 2023, which is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, from 13 to 17 November at Dubai World Central. This year, the event has attracted the participation of more than 1,400 exhibitors from 148 countries and more than 300 from around the world.

H.E. Bin Touq visited the pavilions of various national airlines at the exhibition, most notably that of the Emirates airlines and Etihad Airways to learn more about the innovative and advanced solutions and services they offer, thus contributing to enhancing the future of national and global aviation sectors. H.E. also visited the Emirates Space Agency pavilion to learn about a number of small and medium-sized pioneering projects in the field of space, and their role in supporting the UAE’s position as one of the leading countries in space technology development.

Moreover, H.E. Bin Touq held meetings with H.E. Riad Mazour, Minister of Industry and Trade of the Kingdom of Morocco; H.E. Denis Manturov, Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation; and H.E. James Cartledge, British Minister of Defense Procurement, on the sidelines of the Airshow.

The meetings saw H.E. Bin Touq elaborate on the UAE’s efforts to develop the aviation and tourism sectors in accordance with global best practices, and launch pioneering national initiatives and strategies for these two vital sectors. H.E. apprised the three ministers of the UAE’s advanced infrastructure and distinguished aviation sector that have contributed to consolidating its position as a leading global destination for aviation and travel in general.

UAE-Morocco cooperation in new economy, entrepreneurship and tourism sectors

H.E. Bin Touq’s meeting with H.E. Riad Mazour, Moroccan Minister of Industry and Trade, discussed deeper cooperation between the two countries in the fields of new economy, entrepreneurship, technology, circular economy, tourism, industry, traditional energy and renewable energy.

H.E. Bin Touq highlighted that the UAE-Moroccan relations are historical and are characterized by continuous development in all strategic sectors, especially economy and trade. It can be attributed to the shared commitment of both leaderships to raise them to new levels of growth and prosperity.

During their meeting, the two ministers explored the means to provide more opportunities and support the existing capabilities of UAE companies operating in the Moroccan market, as well as enabling Moroccan exporters and importers to benefit from the UAE’s unique strategic location as a global trade gateway. The UAE also offers various advantages in export and import operations through its partnerships with various leading global markets.

Stronger economic cooperation between the UAE and the UK

The Minister of Economy also met with H.E. James Cartledge, British Minister of Defense Procurement, to discuss ways to enhance economic cooperation and provide new paths for the two countries’ private sectors.

During the meeting, H.E. Bin Touq underlined the depth and strength of the historical relations between the UAE and the United Kingdom, explaining that they have witnessed significant growth in all areas of cooperation over the past years.

The meeting discussed the means to strengthen cooperation in all priority sectors, underlining the importance of exploring more promising economic opportunities in the markets of the two countries. The two ministers agreed on the need to conclude new economic partnerships during the coming period, especially in new economy sectors such as the financial sector, technology and advanced science, industry, renewable energy, e-commerce, logistics, and supply chains.

Meeting with Russian Minister

H.E. Bin Touq’s meeting with H.E. Denis Manturov, Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, explored the mechanisms for strengthening economic ties between Abu Dhabi and Moscow, and deepening existing ties to meet the aspirations of the two countries to achieve sustainable development.

Dubai Airshow 2023

Dubai Airshow 2023 highlights the latest developments in the aerospace and aviation industry through a range of initiatives, including a dedicated area for space experiments and missions, in addition to an updated array of events, over two days. The latest edition of the exhibition features the largest space pavilion in its history, where leading institutions in the field are exhibiting their latest technologies and solutions.

