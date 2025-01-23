Sharjah: H.E Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, witnessed today, Thursday, the official grand opening of the second edition of the Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition in the city of Al Dhaid, Sharjah.

Recognised as the first event of its kind in the region, the four-day exhibition is organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and in cooperation with the Sharjah Department of Agriculture and Livestock.

The Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition brings together major agricultural and farming industry players and key stakeholders, including farmers and government representatives, with participation of over 40 leading agriculture and livestock companies.

The opening ceremony marking the official launch of the exhibition’s 2nd edition was attended by H.E. Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), along with H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI.

Also present were H.E. Dr. Mohammed Salman Al Hammadi, Assistant Undersecretary of the Food Diversity Sector at MOCCAE, and H.E. Eng. Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji, Chairman of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock.

Distinguished attendees included H.E Waleed AbdelRahman BuKhatir, Second Vice Chairman of SCCI, as well as several SCCI Board Members. Also in attendance were H.E Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; H.E Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah; H.E Salem Abdullah Al Kaabi, Director of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock; Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI; Mohammad Musabah Al Tunaiji, Director of Expo Al Dhaid, and Sultan Shattaf, Commercial Director at Expo Centre Sharjah, in addition to several officials from the Eastern Region and key investors in the agricultural industry.

Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak stressed that Al Dhaid Agricultural Exhibition, along with Sharjah’s ambitious agricultural and food initiatives, reflects the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. His Highness has always been committed to providing all forms of support to farmers to encourage them to engage in agricultural projects, while also helping promote local products to highlight Sharjah’s key role in advancing the UAE’s sustainable food security agenda.

She emphasized that Sharjah has become a national benchmark for success, driving transformative progress in the food security system and addressing the country’s need for strategic crops.

Her Excellency stated: “Through Al Dhaid Agricultural Exhibition and other related initiatives, the UAE will continue to empower Emirati farmers and promote their products across domestic markets. Our goal is clear: to provide farmers with robust support and resources, enabling them to play a vital role in achieving the objectives of the National Food Security Strategy 2051. In addition to boosting local food and agricultural production, we look forward to reducing dependence on imports and strengthening the nation’s resilience.”

Al Dahak continued: “With collective efforts from stakeholders across the country, we are on the threshold of a significant shift in the agriculture and food sectors. We will not only equip Emirati farmers with the tools and training they need but will also make sure to help them launch more agricultural projects based on modern climate-smart agriculture technologies, especially through the National Agricultural Center, a key initiative of the National Program (Plant the Emirates).

The Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition presents a comprehensive showcase of cutting-edge agricultural technologies and innovations and farming solutions, with a special focus on wheat and grain cultivation in the region.

It also highlights the importance of hydroponic and vertical farming as sustainable solutions to optimize water usage and boost agricultural productivity. It also features smart irrigation systems, modern horticulture techniques, and a wide range of eco-friendly organic fertilizers.

In his remarks, H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais said that the launch of the Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition aligns with the accelerated growth of the UAE’s agricultural sector, demonstrating the country’s commitment to achieving food security and sustainable development.

This progress is underpinned by increased agricultural production, supported by the adoption of cutting-edge agricultural technologies, a focus on sustainable farming practices, and increased investments in agricultural infrastructure, which have resulted in qualitative and quantitative leaps in crop production. This development has positively impacted the UAE’s GDP, contributed to income diversification, and generated additional employment opportunities.

For his part, H.E Saif Mohammed Al Midfa affirmed Expo Centre Sharjah’s commitment to incorporating agriculture flagship events in its specialised exhibitions calendar. He noted that the Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition has achieved notable success since its inaugural edition last year.

This success is evident in the nearly twofold increase in the number of exhibitors participating in this year's edition, strengthening the exhibition’s position as a key platform that brings together leading agriculture companies, farmers, and relevant government entities under one roof.

This year’s edition of the Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition stands out for its comprehensive coverage of various facets of the agricultural sector, including aquaculture, ornamental plants, and agricultural machinery and equipment, in addition to presenting a wide range of financial services and consultations.

The exhibition, which opens its doors to visitors from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, will also exhibit effective and efficient ways and techniques for small scale farming of plants, decorative indoor ornamental, beekeeping, and food processing and packaging.

-Ends-



