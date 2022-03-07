RIYADH, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- MSI-Defence Systems Limited (MSI-DSL), the developer of leading-edge weapon and underwater systems and the European leading robotics and autonomous system developer Milrem Robotics jointly present highly mobile, unmanned kinetic C-UAV capabilities at the World Defense Show.



“There has been an increase in the usage of drones and loitering munition against various military targets. The employment of this type of equipment has made low-level conflicts more lethal,” explained Captain (res) Jüri Pajuste, Defence Research and Development Director at Milrem Robotics. “Utilizing unmanned ground systems with intelligent functions to counter these new threats helps increase force protection, provide flexibility to tactical units to engage aerial and land targets, and ultimately reduce loss of life,” Pajuste added.



The jointly developed system comprising of Milrem Robotics’ THeMIS unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) integrated with MSI-DSL’s Remote Weapon System and Electrical Optical Sensor System offers a step change in countering mini-UAV, loitering munitions or other small difficult to detect airborne targets for both deployed assets and critical infrastructure.



“MSI-DSL and Milrem are committed to providing 'cutting edge' capabilities to the operator providing a highly deployable system with unique lethality and survivability. The autonomous nature of the system enables the operator to Sense, Identify, Decide and Effect over a wide area without placing the operator in areas of undue risk,” said Brigadier Haydn White RM (Ret), Senior Military Adviser at MSI-DSL.



THeMIS Combat UGVs equipped with MIFIK (Milrem’s Intelligent Functions Kit) offer follow-me, return home, and point-to-point navigation functionalities that considerably enhance the fighting capability of units.



The highly mobile, unmanned C-UAS systems can carry payloads from 7.62 to 30 mm including the Northrop Grumman M230 cannon and Thales LMM missiles. It will be able to find and engage larger air threats as well as ground targets, even if armoured. All without the operator being exposed to threats.



The system is exhibited at the World Defense Show in Riyadh March 6-9 in the Estonian Pavilion H9. Another THeMIS Transport is demonstrated in the outdoor area and stand number CY-Z.

Milrem Robotics is the European leading robotics and autonomous systems developer and systems integrator. Its flagship product, the THeMIS UGV has already been acquired by 12 countries, including several NATO members.



MSI-Defence Systems is a world-leader in the supply of small/medium calibre Gun Systems.

Photos/Multimedia Gallery Available: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/52589180/en

*Source: AETOSWire