As part of its commitment to supporting and empowering youth, Gulf Bank hosted students from the Australian University during a special field visit that included an interactive session delivered by Bader Tareq Al-Kharafi from the Treasury Department. The session focused on best practices in treasury management.

This visit, organized in collaboration with INJAZ Kuwait, reflects Gulf Bank’s belief in the importance of investing in young talent and providing them with a genuine opportunity to gain insight into the banking work environment. Such initiatives contribute to broadening students’ perspectives, developing their skills, and professionally preparing them for their future careers.

Driven by its belief in the value of investing in youth, the Bank is keen to provide opportunities that help develop students’ practical skills, refine their academic knowledge, and align both with labor market requirements. Gulf Bank places great emphasis on empowering young people, whom it considers the cornerstone of the future of the banking sector and the national economy.

Gulf Bank continuously seeks to strengthen its cooperation with universities and educational institutions through field visits, training programs, interactive workshops, and introductory sessions delivered by a select group of its employees and experts. These initiatives provide students with a realistic experience within the banking work environment and help them better understand the various specializations in the financial and banking sector.

In this context, Gulf Bank takes pride in its strategic partnership with INJAZ Kuwait, which reflects its longstanding commitment to supporting youth and equipping them with the knowledge and practical skills needed to enter the job market with confidence and competence.

This collaboration aims to offer high-quality educational and training programs, including field visits, workshops, and interactive sessions, giving students the opportunity for direct exposure to the banking environment and to learn about various financial and administrative specializations. It also helps bridge academic learning with practical application and fosters a spirit of initiative and innovation among youth.

It is worth noting that Gulf Bank is a main sponsor of the “Company Program” organized annually by INJAZ Kuwait, which aims to encourage high school and university students to enter the world of entrepreneurship, teach them how to establish business ventures, and equip them with leadership and management skills.