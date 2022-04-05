Homeland security is rising up national agendas and is reflected in the global line-up for Milipol Qatar 2022, the Middle East’s leading international event for homeland security and civil defence, which returns to the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC) from May 24-26.

The show organisers - Qatar’s Ministry of Interior in partnership with Paris-based international event organiser Comexposium, acting on behalf of the GIE Milipol headed by Civipol – have reported that 63% of this year’s exhibitor line up hail from 11 nations across Europe, the Middle East, and North America with over a third of the exhibitors – 39% - being event newcomers. The event will host six international industry national pavilions representing France which is expected to be the largest housing over 20 companies, North America, Germany, Italy, the UK and for the first time Austria.

Some of the industry’s biggest names feature in the line-up including French military and armed vehicles manufacturer Arquus, and the French identity related security technology provider IDEMIA; the UK’s communications technology provider Motorola Solutions; from Turkey the armored combat vehicle supplier Nurol Makina and Ares Shipyard, which manufactures naval craft, patrol boats and utility support vessels, and Belgian threat management and anti-terror leader Pitagone. Qatar heavyweights will also be out in force including the leading global defense and security investment group Barzan Holdings, the integrated security company G4S, enterprise data security and cybersecurity solutions provider Trend Micro, interactive security solutions specialist Smart Communication Systems, the Ministry of Interior, Internal Security Force, FIFA 2022, and the General Authority of Customs.

Advance technological and civil defense solutions make up the largest exhibitor contingent with 35% involved in authentication, access control and surveillance, 20% specializing in information technology and cyber security and 10% focused on fire and protection, major risk prevention, crisis management and civil emergencies response.

Held under the patronage of His Highness the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, the 14th edition of Milipol Qatar is expected to attract over 200 official delegates and dignitaries from 40 nations.

Against this prevailing background this year’s Milipol Qatar 2022 could well exceed last year’s event which attracted over 220 exhibitors from 17 countries, more than 8,000 visitors from 80 nations and sealed €89 million in on-site contracts value.

The event’s online registration platform for both exhibitors, and industry professional visitors, who enter free-of-charge, is now open on www.milipolqatar.com .