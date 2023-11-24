Bringing together universities, scholars, and academic professionals with the purpose to discuss and collaborate to promote the culture of integrity across educational campuses in the region and beyond

Dubai, UAE:– Middlesex University Dubai is set to host the inaugural Asia - Middle East – Africa (AMEA) Conference on Academic and Research Integrity (ACARI) at its Knowledge Park campus from December 17 to 19, bringing together universities, scholars, and academic professionals to discuss important topics in the field.

Endorsed by the European Network for Academic Integrity (ENAI) and the International Center for Academic Integrity (ICAI), ACARI 2023 is a collaboration between Middlesex University Dubai, the University of Wollongong in Dubai, Çanakkale Onsekiz Mart University in Turkey, Lahore LEADS University in Pakistan, and King Fahd Medical City in Saudi Arabia.

Open to students, educators, and anyone interested in the education and academic sectors, attendees can expect a three-day programme featuring talks, workshops, panel sessions, academic tracks, student competitions, presentations, and more.

Professor Cedwyn Fernandes, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Middlesex University and Director of Middlesex University Dubai, comments: “ACARI 2023 at Middlesex University Dubai provides an excellent opportunity to showcase collaboration among colleagues from prestigious universities, including Imperial College London and the University of Calgary.

One of the strengths of ACARI lies in its capacity to foster engaging discussions and deliver eye-opening talks during this three-day event. It enthusiastically welcomes researchers and scholars from around the world, including experts from Canada, Turkey, Pakistan, Sweden, the UK, and regional representatives from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar.

Our heartfelt thanks go out to our partner universities, sponsors, esteemed guest speakers, and knowledgeable contributors for their invaluable contributions in making this event possible. We eagerly anticipate the participation of students, teachers, and individuals from diverse backgrounds from December 17 to 19.”

ACARI 2023's theme, 'Global Education, Local Values: A Regional Dialogue on Academic and Research Integrity,' will be discussed by faculty from various international universities. Keynote speakers include Dr Thomas Lancaster from Imperial College London, Dr Sarah Elaine Eaton from the University of Calgary, Canada, and Professor Ann Rogerson from the University of Wollongong.

Dr Sreejith Balasubramanian, Associate Professor at Middlesex University Dubai and Chair of the ACARI 2023 conference said: We are overwhelmed by the response we received for the conference. The conference has received over 100 submissions from over 25 countries. Also, hugely impressed by the diversity and the high standard of the submissions, ranging from generative AI in learning and teaching to predatory journals, data integrity in research, and contract cheating under the broad theme ‘Global Education, Local Values: A regional dialogue on academic and research integrity’.

The conference is sponsored by Studiosity, Turnitin, Brieflands, Counselling Point, and Epigeum. The conference is also supported by Dubai Economy and Tourism. Alongside hosting the Campus Integrity Awards 2023, the event will feature a variety of exciting student competitions and activities that includes the School Case Competition, the poster competition “My Integrity Mascot”, the movie competition “My Integrity in Me” and the Integrity Debate Championship 2023.

To register to attend the full 3-day conference (December 17th -19th), please visit https://mdx.ac.ae/acari2023

The registration to attend the dedicated day (December 19th) and tracks for K-12 schools, please visit: https://www.mdx.ac.ae/acari2023/k-12

-Ends-

