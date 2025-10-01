Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – The Middle East Public Relations Association (MEPRA) is set to launch its highly anticipated annual KSA Leadership Majlis in Riyadh on October 8, bringing together an elite cohort of Public Relations executives and experts from across the Middle East and international markets.

The Majlis, themed "Powering Progress: Communications at the Crossroads of Innovation, Influence and Impact," is scheduled to take place at the City Hub, Misk City, offering a pivotal platform to explore the evolving strategic role of the communications industry as not just a facilitator of connection but a critical enabler of a more intelligent, immersive, and connected world.

Against the backdrop of the KSA's rapid digital transformation and strategic global positioning, the event will explore how senior PR leaders can navigate disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), harness strategic influence in a fragmented media landscape, and maximize measurable impact on both business objectives and societal change.

"The communications profession is undergoing a fundamental shift, moving from tactical support to becoming an essential engine of corporate strategy," said Kate Midttun, Chairperson of MEPRA. "This Majlis meeting aims to confront the most pressing challenges—from the ethical implementation of generative AI in storytelling to building resilient crisis frameworks. We are equipping executives not just to react to the future, but to actively shape it actively, ensuring that our industry contributes measurable, sustainable value to the regional economy."

The rigorous agenda will feature high-level keynote presentations, interactive sessions focusing on crisis preparedness, advanced digital storytelling, and fostering stakeholder trust in the age of instant news.

A dedicated session will explore Saudi Arabia's approach to youth empowerment in communications, in line with Vision 2030, and how the Kingdom is positioning itself as a global leader in innovation, driven by an empowered, future-ready generation.

This year's Majlis features a distinguished group of partners, including the Platinum Partner, Alef; the Gold Insights Partner, CARMA; the Gold Partner, Hewar Group; and the Supporting Partners, 10events, Jummar PR, A2Z Media Group, and Influential Communication.

CARMA will present its 2025 Kingdom Reputation Report, titled "How Saudi Arabia's Global Reputation is Evolving in the Age of Vision 2030".

The Majlis meeting will conclude with the MEPRA Fellowship Awards, recognizing the highest level of membership awarded by the MEPRA Board to individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the PR and communications industry in the Middle East.

