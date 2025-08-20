Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – The Middle East Public Relations Association (MEPRA) is proud to announce its annual KSA Leadership Majlis, set to take place on October 8, 2025, in Riyadh. Under the theme "Powering Progress: Communications at the Crossroads of Innovation, Influence and Impact," the Majlis will bring together leading public relations and communications professionals from across the region and around the world.

The Majlis will feature high-level keynote speeches and dynamic panel discussions exploring the rapidly evolving communications landscape. The industry is currently shaped by a powerful convergence of innovation, influence, and impact, redefining communications as not just a facilitator of connection but a critical enabler of a more intelligent, immersive, and connected world.

"Saudi Arabia's communications landscape is evolving at a breathtaking pace. We're seeing remarkable talent rise to meet a moment of extraordinary ambition. But with that promise comes the responsibility to build with intention and impact, to elevate the role of communications from tactical support to strategic driver," said Kate Midttun, Chairperson of MEPRA. "The Majlis matters because it gives us space to pause and think collectively about where we're headed, not just as communicators, but as contributors to the Kingdom's future. As expectations rise and the stakes grow higher, the conversations we have here will shape how our industry grows, leads, and leaves a legacy."

Confirmed speakers include Rabih El Amine, Founder of Alef International and the Lebanese Executives Council, who will deliver a keynote on "Communications in the Era of Transformation." Other distinguished speakers include:

Monther Tayeb, MEPRA Fellow & Executive Board Member; Chair of the KSA Leadership Majlis Committee; Managing Director, Influential Communications

Loma Jaber, Managing Director, Hewar Group

Heba Fatani, MEPRA Strategy Board Member; Director General, RAK Government Media Office

Hattan Alghalayani, MEPRA Strategy Board Member; Chief Communication Officer, Misk Foundation

Discussions will focus on the future of the communications industry, emphasizing it not as a linear journey, but as a complex interplay of technological advancement, social influence, and meaningful impact. Speakers will highlight how true progress hinges on organizations embracing emerging technologies such as AI and 5G, while responsibly navigating their social, ethical, and environmental implications. Communications is no longer merely a utility; it is the central nervous system of our modern world, with its trajectory significantly shaping the future of society.

A dedicated session will also spotlight Saudi Arabia's approach to youth empowerment in communications, in line with Vision 2030. This conversation will explore how the Kingdom is fostering a vibrant environment for both local and international investment and positioning itself as a global leader in innovation, driven by an empowered, future-ready generation.

CARMA will present its 2025 Kingdom Reputation Report, titled "How Saudi Arabia's Global Reputation is Evolving in the Age of Vision 2030," delivered by Mazen Nahawi, MEPRA Fellow & Executive Board Member, Founder & Group CEO of CARMA.

This year's Majlis is proudly supported by:

Platinum Partner: Alef International

Gold Insights Partner: CARMA

Gold Partner: Hewar Group

Supporting Partners: Jummar PR and A2Z Media Group

The event will conclude with the MEPRA Fellowship Awards, recognizing the highest level of membership awarded by the MEPRA Board to individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the PR and communications industry in the Middle East.

About the Middle East Public Relations Association (MEPRA):

MEPRA is the leading industry body for the public relations and communications industry in the Middle East, with over 1,300 members. Founded in 2001, MEPRA drives growth, sets standards of excellence, and fosters a strong, connected community of PR professionals.

For more information, visit www.mepra.org

Contact: Dalya Mohamed - dalya@mepra.org