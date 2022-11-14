RIYADH, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- The Middle East’s digital health transformation will be at the top of mind for healthcare and IT leaders at the 2022 HIMSS Middle East Health Conference & Exhibition in mid-November.

Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society will convene health professionals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from 19 to 21 November 2022 for world-class education and networking. Registration is open.

The event is held under the patronage of H.E. Mr Fahad Al-Jalajel, Minister of Health, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Chairman, Saudi Health Council; and the Ministry of Health, the Saudi Health Council, the Saudi Commission of Health Specialties, and the National Health Information Center.

HIMSS22 Middle East will help accomplish the goals of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 Health Sector Transformation Programme, which aims to restructure the health sector to be a comprehensive, effective and integrated health system for the health of the population.

Educational programming is in four tracks:

Digital Health: Transformation in Action

Integration Through Data and Technology

Digital Health: Impacts and Benefits

Innovating Person-Centred Care

Preconference offerings include workshops on insight into the structural changes from Saudi Arabia’s healthcare transformation, and a progress update on the roll out of the National Platform for Healthcare Information Exchange Services (nphis). The latter will include discussion on the challenges to implementing insurance and clinical services.

View the full HIMSS22 Middle East Program. Contact Ellie Paton at Ellie.Paton@himss.org for press registration.

About HIMSS

HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society) is a global advisor, thought leader and member-based society committed to reforming the global health ecosystem through the power of information and technology. As a mission-driven nonprofit, HIMSS offers a unique depth and breadth of expertise in health innovation, public policy, workforce development, research and digital health transformation to advise leaders, stakeholders and influencers across the global health ecosystem on best practices. With a community-centric approach, our innovation engine delivers key insights, education and engaging events to healthcare providers, payers, governments, startups, life sciences and other health services organizations, ensuring they have the right information at the point of decision.

HIMSS has served the global health community for more than 60 years, with focused operations across North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. Our members include more than 120,000 individuals, 440 provider organizations, 510 nonprofit partners and 560 health services organizations. HIMSS offers a variety of membership types and ways to get involved.

