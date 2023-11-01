VIP tickets are now on sale for the 2024 edition of MEFCC, which will be held from 9 – 11 February 2024 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates– Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC), the region’s largest pop culture festival, has announced its first comic creator for 2024, Filipino artist Stephen Segovia, known for his comic illustrations for Marvel, Batman, Star Wars, X-Men, Moon Knight, and more, will be joining next year’s convention for all three days.

Stephen Segovia broke into the comic book industry at the young age of 16, with his work with DC Comics on the likes of Superman and Redhood and the Outlaws establishing him as one of the industry's hot new talents. Stephen is currently working with Todd McFarlane on an ongoing team book called The Scorched, which assembles some of the most well-known characters of the Spawn comics.

VIP tickets on sale

For those who want the best Middle East Film & Comic Con experience, VIP tickets are now on sale for the 2024 edition, which will be held from 9 – 11 February 2024 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). VIP passes are divided into three tiers, namely Ultimate VIP, Super VIP, and VIP.

As the name suggests, the Ultimate VIP ticket offers the ultimate MEFCC experience, giving you three-day VIP access with 10 Autograph or Photograph vouchers, a 30-minute encounter with your favourite celebrities, a dedicated fast track lane to Meet the Stars and many more privileges, clocking in at AED 5,350.

The Super VIP ticket gives you three-day VIP access with 4 Autograph or Photograph vouchers, a Super VIP swag bag with exclusive merch, priority queues at Meet the Stars and front-row seating at the Cine Club, and many more exciting privileges at AED 2,500.

Meanwhile, the VIP Pass gives you three-day VIP access with 1 Autograph or Photograph voucher, priority queues to purchase additional Meet the Stars vouchers, early access on Day 1, and many more privileges, all for AED 800.

All tickets will go live shortly, so you can also opt for a general admission ticket at AED 145 for a one day pass and AED 330 for a 3 day pass. Whichever pass you choose, you can expect an epic three days with your favourite stars and the community!

About MEFCC

MEFCC is the region’s largest pop culture festival taking place annually with a 12-year legacy celebrating film, TV, sci-fi, anime, manga, gaming, comics and collectibles. The convention is organised by Informa Connect, a division of Informa plc, a global business that is listed on the London Stock Exchange and a member of the FTSE 100. MEFCC is held in strategic partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), creating the ultimate fan experience in the capital.

In 2023, MEFCC cemented its success as the premier pop culture event of the year, seeing its biggest turnout yet after welcoming over 35,000 visitors spanning over the three-day festival.

At MEFCC 2023, fans of various iconic TV shows and films were given the chance to get autographs and pictures with their favorite celebrities, including Stranger Things stars David Harbour and Jamie Campbell Bower, Star Wars’ Hayden Christensen and Anthony Daniels, Lord of the Rings’ Andy Serkis, House of the Dragon’s Matt Smith, and Moon Knight’s May Calamawy, as well as the voice actors behind Disney’s Belle (Paige O’ Hara), Vegeta in Dragon Ball (Christopher Sabat), and Demon Slayer Tanjiro Kamado (Zach Aguilar).

Other event highlights set to return next year are the Festival Stage, which hosts lively musical and dance performances; the Cosplay Competition, where fans bring their favorite characters to life; the Artist Alley, which convenes hundreds of talented local and international artists; and the Gaming Arena, where gamers and esports fans can compete in major tournaments.

To find out more about MEFCC and to purchase VIP tickets now, visit www.mefcc.com and follow @mefcc to stay connected.

