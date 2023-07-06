The Middle East Event Awards honors industry’s top movers and shakers at glittering awards ceremony.

Anticipation builds up as the Saudi Event Show returns for its fourth edition on September 18 to 19 at Riyadh Conferences & Exhibition Center (RICEC).

Dubai, UAE: The Middle East Event Show (MEES) 2023 successfully showcased the resurgence and promising future of the events and entertainment industry in the region with a remarkable turnout of over 4,100 visitors and more than 65 exhibitors. The grand finale of MEES 2023 was marked by an exceptional awards ceremony at the Middle East Event Awards (MEEA), honoring 24 individuals and companies for their excellence in the events industry. The next stop for stakeholders of the MEES and the event industry is the Saudi Event Show in Riyadh taking place later this year. The exhibition is returning for its 4th edition from 18 - 19 September at Riyadh International Conferences & Exhibition Centre (RICEC). The Kingdom has witnessed a rise in the number of successful events and is a hub to launch and create leading events.

MEES 2023 showcased, as highlighted by Research and Markets that the nature of the sector is thriving, with a projected growth of US$ 76.67 billion by 2028. The event provided compelling evidence of the industry's upward trajectory and its potential for substantial expansion in the coming years. With COP 28 on the horizon, a key focus for event players was how to contribute to the regional governmental call for more sustainable practices across all industries. “[MEES] is a remarkable platform which has established itself as a pivotal event in our calendar, offering a wealth of opportunities for networking and collaboration. “We were thrilled to announce a pioneering partnership with RECAPP by VEOLIA for a 360° recycling solution, connect with esteemed clients, partners, potential candidates, and industry peers; and foster meaningful relationships that will undoubtedly propel our business forward,” said Benoit Honnart, CEO of Electra.

Industry-relevant topics hosting thought-provoking seminars and panel discussions

Tom Champion, Client Relations Director of GES EMEA commented “by integrating Event Intelligence within the show and building the event utilising our sustainable products, from recyclable carpet to sustainable fabric stands, we were able to showcase our dedication to creating impactful and sustainable experiences, leaving a lasting impression on exhibitors and visitors.”

Along with sustainability, other crucial points of conversation across more than 40 free seminars included responsible use of technological advancements with eSports, AI and the metaverse; and human resources management from staffing, holistic wellness, inclusivity and diversity programs to homegrown talent management. “The event unlocked trends, emerging technologies, and the focus on sustainability within current industry practices which in turn has ignited creativity to deliver meaningful and thoughtful events in the future for attendees. Thought-provoking seminars and panel discussions on industry-relevant topics were also one of the highlights of the event experience,” said Martin Luiz, CEO, SLS Production Equipment.

Excitement continued to build up for the future of the industry particularly in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with Vision 2030, a unique transformative economic and social reform blueprint that is opening the country up to the world. The Saudi Event Show is set to become the definitive meeting point for all key stakeholders looking to establish their foothold or expand their presence in the kingdom.

Winners taking the stage at the Middle East Award Show

After a period of recalibration, the events industry has also demonstrated its grit and commitment to excellence with various projects for the last year that have shown the world that the UAE and the region are an unmissable force in the scene. The trailblazing individuals and companies that have been honoured at MEEA are:

Best Arts and Culture Event - People for Official 51st UAE National Day

Best Association / Corporate Meeting - Qatar Vision Production Company for Qatar Airways 25th Anniversary

Best Audio, Video & Lighting Solution - BeWunder for Terhal by Dragone, MediaPro International for Ultra Abu Dhabi 2023

Best Community Event - dmg events for World Police Summit

Best Exhibition of the Year - Informa Markets - Healthcare for Arab Health

Best Employer of the Year – Electra, Messe Frankfurt Middle East

Best Entertainment Production - Qatar Vision Production Company for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Infotainment Program

Best Event Marketing Campaign of the Year - Informa Middle East for LEAP 2023

Best Event on a Budget - Mosaic Live Communications for Hydro Way Brand Launch

Best Event Space Design & Décor - Open for ‘Diriyah: A Jewel from the Past, A Glittering Future’ Immersive Experience

Best Music Event - Productionglue (A TAIT Company), MDLBEAST for Balad Beast

Young Achiever of the Year - Maddie Drakeley from F31

Best Social Event - Vivaah Weddings for The Wedding Extravaganza

Best Sporting Event - Qatar Vision Production Company for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Infotainment Program

Best Staffing Agency - Event Lab

Best Stand Design & Build - DXB LIVE for "Sharjah Digital Office" at GITEX, Miraj Media for SAUDI ARAMCO EXHIBITION BOOTH at LEAP 2023

Best Supplier of the Year – Electra

Best Sustainability Initiative – Aggreko

Best Temporary Venue or Structure - BUILD UP EXHIBITION FIXTURES LLC for TAWAZUN CHALET AT IDEX 2023

Best Use of New Technology at an Event - SpaceTo.io, a division of the Eventagrate Group, for Saudi Ministry of Tourism's WTTC 2022 Metaverse Experience

Best Venue - Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre

Outstanding Brand Activation Event - productionglue (A TAIT Company), MDLBEAST for Soundstorm

Best Festival of the Year - fischerAppelt, live marketing for FIFA Fan Festival™

Industry Icon - SHARIF OMAR HASHISHO from Qatar Vision Production Company

To learn more about MEES, visit https://informaconnect.com/middle-east-event-show/

To find out how you can participate in the upcoming Saudi Event Show, visit www.saudi-eventshow.com

-Ends-

CONTACT:

Tricia Jimenea

Email: tricia@comcomea.com

Graeme Smit

Email: graeme@comcomea.com

Tariq Hossam

Email: tariq@comcomea.com

About Informa Connect

Informa Connect is a division of Informa plc, a global business that is listed on the London Stock Exchange and a member of the FTSE 100. Informa plc. has a network of trusted brands in specialist markets across more than 30 countries with 11,000+ colleagues. Informa Connect is a live events and digital platform specialist connecting individuals and professionals with knowledge, ideas and opportunities. Our purpose is to champion the specialist. Through hundreds of powerful brands, we work with businesses and professionals in specialist markets, providing the connections, intelligence and opportunities that help customers grow, do business, make breakthroughs and take better informed decisions. Operating major branded events in Finance, Biotech & Pharma and in a number of other specialist markets and connect communities online year-round.