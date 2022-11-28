The very first edition of the Middle East Digital Lending Summit will be taking place on December 6th, 2022 in Pullman Dubai Creek City Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The summit is dedicated to powering the future of payments & unleashing the digital lending credit wave.

The Middle East Digital Lending Summit 2022 will feature a line-up of regional as well as international speakers including leaders in Consumer & Commercial Lending, Governance, Risk and Compliance, and Digital Transformation gathering to share their insights, wisdom, and knowledge on how the transformation of the lending industry in the region is changing the game.

Here’s to unveiling the powerhouse Roster of Speakers for the summit:

H.E. Marwan Lutfi, CEO, Al Etihad Credit Bureau

Anand Krishnan, Director of Technology, Emirates Investment Bank, PJSC

Danny Abla, Founder & CEO, Bankiom

Pratikk Dalal, Chief Financial Officer, Al Maryah Community Bank

Rajesh Kumar Bhaskaran, Head- Core Technology Platforms- Nextgen, Emirates NBD

Weigang Fu, Chief Risk Officer, Wio Bank

Maram Habash, Group Head, Client Experience and Conduct, Retail Bank and Treasury, Mashreq Bank

Dheen Dorai, Head of DTO, Digital Architecture & Engineering, Al Mashraf

Gareema Kaaushik, Head of Products, YAP

Eyad Al Qudsi, Digital Payment Expert, Leading Bank in the UAE

Imran Kannuti, VP – Head Digital Transformation and PMO, Banque Misr

Maadhavi Bhatia, Regulatory and Compliance Expert, Independent

Suresh Lalwani, Managing Director and Head of Coverage, CCIB, First Abu Dhabi Bank

Sujatha Narasimhan, Head – AML, and Compliance, Al Jazira Exchange

Yusra Abdul Ghaffar Baqi, Senior Vice President – Marketing, Aafaq Islamic Financial

Sri Lakshmi Bannigol, VP - Head of Analytics and AI, First Abu Dhabi Bank

Craig Moore, Founder and CEO, Beehive

Adeel Mirza, Head of AML & KYC, Arab Bank for Investment and Foreign Trade (Al Masraf)

Ajmair Riaz, Head Transformation - Consumer, Private & Business Banking Africa, Middle East & Europe, Standard Chartered Bank

Alok Gupta, Regional Head & innovation Chair of Compliance Analytics, EU & MENAT, HSBC Bank Middle East

The summit will present the perfect opportunity for solution providers to engage with 200+ key decision makers from the consumer, commercial, and corporate lending space such as CXOs, Heads of Lending, Mortgages, Risk & Compliance, and Digital Transformation, etc., to differentiate their products and put forward their value proposition in this crowded marketplace.

The day-long summit will be braced by the presence of Bluering as our Bronze Sponsor; Bluering is a Fintech company that offers end-to-end digital lending solutions for banks and financial institutions. Also, joining us as an Associate Sponsor is Earnix, a solution provider that enables insurers and banks to provide faster, smarter, safer prices, and personalized products. The Middle East Digital Lending Summit 2022 is an initiative by Verve Management and is proudly supported by Al Etihad Credit Bureau.

