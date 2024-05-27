Muscat, Sultanate of Oman – Microsoft is demonstrating how the latest advancements in Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) are unlocking new opportunities for individuals and businesses to enhance their productivity at the 33rd edition of the COMEX Global Technology Show, which opened today at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Participating as the show’s official Innovation Partner and as one of the main event sponsors, Microsoft is showcasing its latest AI solutions that are empowering professionals across Oman and the region to drive innovation and thrive in the new AI-powered era. The company is exhibiting alongside seven of its partners including BI-Technologies, Netways Solutions, CYPHER Learning, International Information Technology Co (IITC), Inspira Enterprise, PwC, and Novatiq. Microsoft’s stand at COMEX 2024 features a demo zone where Microsoft’s partners can spotlight their solutions, an executive boardroom, a café with networking areas, and a space dedicated to highlighting Microsoft’s latest innovations and technology trends.

Sheikh Saif Hilal Al Hosni, Country Manager, Microsoft Oman and Bahrain, said that Oman has entered a new era of work which necessitates the adoption of game-changing AI solutions such as Microsoft Copilot to empower professionals to keep pace with the growing volume of work, while also enhancing their ability to drive innovation. “Organizations in Oman have embraced the potential of Generative AI in helping their workforce to spend less time on mundane and repetitive tasks and instead focus on more creative and fulfilling work. Microsoft is committed to supporting organizations of all sizes and across all sectors achieve this through our comprehensive portfolio of productivity solutions, including Copilot for Microsoft 365, which we are showcasing today at this year’s edition of COMEX.”

Experts at the Microsoft stand will also demonstrate the advanced capabilities of Copilot for Microsoft 365, an everyday AI companion that combines the power of Large Language Models (LLMs) with business data and Microsoft 365 apps to unleash creativity, unlock productivity, and uplevel skills. By seamlessly integrating with Microsoft 365 apps such as Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, Excel, and more, Copilot enhances a user’s ability to create content such as impactful reports and visually stunning presentations. The solution also helps professionals to better manage their daily workloads by assisting with meeting summaries, scheduling events, and generating to-do task lists, resulting in improved collaboration and operational efficiency across an organization. To further enhance the experience of professionals utilizing Generative AI in the region, Microsoft recently rolled out support for Copilot for Microsoft 365 in 16 additional languages including Arabic.

According to Microsoft’s research, professionals that have utilized Copilot for Microsoft 365 since its launch over a year ago, have reported a remarkable increase in their performance at work; 70% of users said that it helped them be more productive, while 68% said that the solution helped improve the quality of their work. Microsoft’s expansion of its productivity offerings are backed by the company’s unwavering commitment to responsible AI development, underpinned by its Responsible AI Principles that the company puts into practice when developing its own AI products and when supporting its customers on their AI development journey.

