In partnership with the Center for Arab Genomic Studies (CAGS), the workshop marks a significant step toward empowering clinicians in the region to adopt tools for precision medicine and genomic innovation.

Dubai, UAE: Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences participated in the MENA-Medical Genetics Association (MENA-MGA) 2025 Conference, held in Dubai from 8–10 May, by organizing a specialized training workshop titled “Genomic Databases: A Practical Guide for Clinicians”, in collaboration with the Center for Arab Genomic Studies (CAGS).

The conference aims to foster scientific collaboration and knowledge exchange in the fields of rare genetic disorders and precision medicine through more than 40 lectures and workshops highlighting the latest advances in genetic diagnostics, therapeutic innovations, and applications of artificial intelligence in genomic healthcare.

The workshop drew a notable attendance of clinicians and specialists and was distinguished by its practical, hands-on format, enabling participants to interact directly with leading global databases such as ClinVar and GnomAD. It forms part of the Foundation’s Continuing Medical Education (CME) program and was officially accredited with CME hours—underscoring the workshop’s quality and its prominent standing within the conference agenda.

Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, commented: "At Hamdan Foundation, we are committed to supporting continuing medical education and advancing specialized knowledge transfer for healthcare professionals—particularly in the evolving field of genomic medicine. Our participation in the MENA-MGA Conference reflects our strategic commitment to strengthening diagnostic and therapeutic capabilities in rare diseases, which ultimately enhances the quality of healthcare provided in the UAE and across the Arab region. This workshop clearly demonstrated the tangible impact of integrating education and technology, and we believe in expanding and scaling this model in the near future."

Workshop Details:

The session opened with an introduction to genomics and genetic databases, followed by a hands-on training segment, and concluded with a discussion involving both lecturers and attending physicians and researchers.

Key topics covered in the workshop included:

Introduction to key genomic databases such as ClinVar and GnomAD

Techniques for linking genotypic patterns to clinical phenotypes

Ethical and professional challenges in interpreting genetic variants

Mechanisms for integrating genomic databases into modern healthcare systems

Impact and Outcomes:

The initiative contributed to equipping emerging medical professionals in the region with advanced practical skills in genomic medicine. It also strengthened collaboration between academic and research institutions across the Arab world. Participants emphasized the importance of repeating and expanding such workshops across a range of clinical specialties to enhance data-driven diagnostics and therapeutic frameworks in the region.