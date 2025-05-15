Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Under the patronage of Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs, and King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences, Riyadh to host the 7th Annual Saudi International Vaccination Forum from the 17th to the 18th of May, 2025.

This Forum is a premier initiative in the Middle East to gather policy makers, distinguished regional and international experts and professional associations to exchange insights and discuss recent updates, national and international guidelines in the ﬁeld of vaccination, and highlight the critical role of effective vaccine implementation in improving public health in the region.

The 7th Annual Saudi International Vaccination Forum Chairman, Dr. Majid Al Shamrani, Executive Director, Infection Prevention and Control Program, King Abdulaziz Medical City, Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs, Riyadh, KSA, said: “The 7th edition of the forum in strategic partnership with the Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs gathering the global and regional leaders and experts. Over the years, this event has become a premier platform for advancing immunization science, fostering cross-sector collaboration, and shaping national and regional vaccine strategies” .

“This year’s theme, ‘Vaccination for Healthier Communities: Protecting Lives, Promoting Wellbeing’, reflects our unwavering commitment to public health. It highlights the pivotal role vaccines play in disease prevention, community resilience, and emerging infectious threats, this forum brings together thought leaders, policymakers, and frontline professionals to explore innovative solutions”. Added Dr. Majid Al Shamrani.

The forum will provide an exceptional scientiﬁc program that covers sessions about vaccine policy and regulations, the latest updates about vaccines and vaccine preventable diseases, new vaccines in the pipeline, through interactive presentations, panel discussions and educational workshops. The main theme for this year’s forum emphasizes the transformative power of vaccination in creating healthier, more resilient communities by protecting lives, preventing diseases, and promoting overall wellbeing. It underscores the collective responsibility, partnerships, and commitment required to achieve a healthier and safer future for everyone.

The 7th Annual Saudi International Vaccination Forum Co Chair, Dr. Fayssal Farahat, Director, Community and Public Health, Infection Prevention and Control Program, King Abdulaziz Medical City, Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs, Riyadh, KSA, said: “This year’s forum, themed ‘Vaccination for Healthier Communities: Protecting Lives, Promoting Wellbeing,’ promises to be a pivotal event in the ongoing global conversation on immunization. The program will feature cutting-edge sessions that explore global immunization strategies, the leadership role of technical advisory groups, and advancements in vaccines for special populations. We will spotlight pioneering research emerging from Saudi Arabia and the region, fostering innovation and collaboration. Furthermore, we will delve into critical topics including vaccine confidence, the impact of strengthening health systems, and the vital role of healthcare providers in advancing immunization efforts for healthier communities”.

“This leading event stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to advancing global health and driving innovation in immunization science. By uniting leading experts, researchers, and policymakers, this forum serves as a vital platform to confront pressing challenges, share groundbreaking research, and enhance collaboration in vaccine development and accessibility. It also reflects the Kingdom’s dedication to preventive health, continuous medical education, and evidence-based practice to enhance building a healthier, more resilient future for all”. Commented the 7th Annual Saudi International Vaccination Forum Co Chair, Dr. Mohammed Al Zunitan, Deputy Executive Director, Infection Prevention and Control Program, King Abdulaziz Medical City, Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs, Riyadh, KSA.

For more information about The 7th Annual Saudi International Vaccination Forum, please visit: saudivaccinationforum.com