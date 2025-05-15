Sharjah: The 5th Hive Furniture Show 2025, a key platform for big-box furniture retailers and wholesalers in the region, officially kicked off on Thursday at Expo Centre Sharjah, and will run until May 17.

Launched with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the show features over 300 global exhibitors from more than 20 countries, along with top-tier suppliers and prominent global furniture and home décor brands.

The exhibition was officially inaugurated by H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI and Expo Centre Sharjah. The opening ceremony was attended by several board members of the Sharjah Chamber alongside Marwan Al Mashghouni, Director of Government Communications at Expo Centre Sharjah, and senior representatives of exhibiting companies.

Following the inauguration, attendees toured the exhibition’s several pavilions, where they received detailed briefings from exhibitors on new product lines and furnishing products and designs marking their debut in sales and purchases operations.

The displayed collections included world-class modern home furniture designs, state-of-the-art household appliances, landscape and garden decoration, high-end furnishings, and cutting-edge interior and décor solutions.

Organized by OMG Exhibitions and Conferences, Hive Furniture Show 2025 showcases a wide selection of premium furniture products that meet top international quality standards covering luxurious furnishings and creative interior designs.

With more than 10,000 pieces on display, the show spans multiple categories including residential, office, and children’s furniture, in addition to outdoor collections and decorative accessories.

In his remarks, H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais affirmed the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to supporting sector-specific trade exhibitions that stimulate economic growth and unlock new investment opportunities across multiple industries.

“Such platforms facilitate strategic partnerships, enhance market competitiveness, attract foreign investment, and reinforce Sharjah’s position as a regional hub for exhibitions. Hive Furniture Show is a testament to success of the Sharjah Chamber’s strategic approach to support diversified, high-impact trade events that enrich the emirate’s economic and commercial landscape”, he said.

Hive Furniture Show serves as a leading regional platform in the furniture and furnishings sector, bringing together top retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, suppliers, and industry professionals.

It offers a prime opportunity for local and international companies to showcase their latest products and innovations, while exploring the evolving furniture global trends, reflecting the industry's growing emphasis on innovative designs and advanced manufacturing solutions.

Attracting visitors from more than 50 countries, the exhibition, open to visitors daily from 10 am to 6 pm, provides a unique opportunity to explore the latest trends in furnishings and engage directly with manufacturers from across the globe under one roof.

This year’s edition features a series of panel discussions bringing together leading furniture producers and industry experts to address key developments in furniture manufacturing strategies, interior design, and home innovation.

