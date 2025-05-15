Abu Dhabi: The Frontline Heroes Office has commended Abu Dhabi’s hosting of the 25th edition of the International Union of Health Promotion and Education (IUHPE) World Conference, taking place from May 13 to 16, with the participation of over 2,000 public health experts and specialists from more than 100 countries — in a landmark event being held for the first time in the Middle East.

The office emphasized that hosting such a prestigious international conference underscores the UAE’s prominent position on the global health map and highlights its pivotal role in driving international efforts to advance holistic health concepts and community education.

The statement also noted that frontline heroes continue to play a vital role in promoting mental and public health across society through awareness, support, and ongoing engagement. The office stressed the importance of such events in empowering healthcare professionals and strengthening their readiness to address diverse health challenges.