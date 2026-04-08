Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Messe Frankfurt Saudi Arabia, organiser of Automechanika Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s leading regional automotive aftermarket trade event, has announced the postponement of the upcoming edition. Originally scheduled to take place from 4-6 May 2026, the event will now focus on its return to the Kingdom in 2027.



The decision follows a careful and ongoing assessment of the current regional environment and prioritises the safety, wellbeing, and confidence of customers, partners, and staff, while ensuring the event maintains the full international scale, high-calibre, and value for which the global Automechanika brand is renowned.

Martyn Cox, Show Director at Messe Frankfurt Middle East (MFME), commented: “This is not a decision we have taken lightly. Automechanika Riyadh has quickly established itself as an important platform for the Saudi automotive aftermarket. However, our responsibility is to bring the industry together in a way that is safe, commercially valuable, and truly international in scale. In the current environment, and with the event only weeks away, this decision ensures we can deliver the strongest possible business outcomes for our exhibitors, partners, and visitors.”

Automechanika Riyadh is part of the global Automechanika network and plays a key role in connecting manufacturers, distributors, service providers, and buyers across the country’s rising automotive sector. Chris Lee, Portfolio Director for Mobility & Logistics at MFME added: “We have taken the decision to focus on returning with a stronger, larger and more impactful event in 2027, one that reflects the ambition of the Saudi market and the strength of the global Automechanika brand.”

Messe Frankfurt Saudi Arabia remains fully committed to the long-term development of Automechanika Riyadh and to supporting the growth of the automotive aftermarket sector in Saudi Arabia, in line with Vision 2030. Further information regarding the new 2027 dates will be released in due course.



To learn more about Automechanika Riyadh, access our website here.

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About Automechanika Riyadh

Automechanika Riyadh, Saudi Arabia's leading regional trade show for the automotive aftermarket industry, returns in 2027. The 8th edition of the event convenes international brands with of the world's largest networks of distributors, buyers, and industry professionals to drive networking, knowledge exchange, and meaningful collaboration, supporting the continued growth of the Saudi Arabia's automotive aftermarket.

For more information, please visit our website.

About Messe Frankfurt Saudi Arabia:

Messe Frankfurt Saudi Arabia’s portfolio of exhibitions includes ACHEMA Middle East, AERO Middle East, Automechanika Riyadh, Beautyworld Riyadh, and Intersec Saudi Arabia. In 2025, Messe Frankfurt Saudi Arabia’s events have brought together 1,300+ exhibitors and 60,000 visitors from over 70 countries, reinforcing the company’s role as a leading organiser of international trade exhibitions in the Kingdom.

For more information, please visit our website.

About Messe Frankfurt

The Messe Frankfurt Group is the world’s largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. With a workforce of some 2,700* people at its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 29 subsidiaries, it organises events around the world. Group sales in financial year 2025 were more than € 766* million. We serve our customers’ business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of Messe Frankfurt’s key strengths is its powerful and closely knit global sales network, which covers around 180 countries in all regions of the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. We are using our digital expertise to develop new business models. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services.

Sustainability is a central pillar of our corporate strategy. Here, we strike a healthy balance between ecological and economic interests, social responsibility and diversity.

For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com/sustainability

With its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent).

For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com

*Preliminary figures 2025