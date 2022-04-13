Cairo, Egypt:– Mercedes-Benz Egypt is the proud sponsor of Anubis Gaming, the first and most successful Esports team in Egypt, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Founded in Egypt in 2015, Anubis Gaming is the first League of Legends regional champion. Timeout Sports Management, the leading sports marketing agency in Egypt, is responsible for Anubis commercial rights. Per Mercedes-Benz Egypt’s sponsorship agreement with Anubis Gaming, the Mercedes star will be adorning the front of the Anubis Gaming shirts, where the luxury brand will support their Esports calendar throughout the year, helping shape a promising future for the field in Egypt.

Esports engagement is part of Mercedes-Benz’s strategic focus on future-oriented fields such as Esports. Mercedes-Benz first entered the Esports arena in 2017 by partnering with the world’s largest ESports company, ESL. In 2020, Mercedes-Benz became the exclusive automotive partner of all global League of Legends (LoL) Esports events from Riot Games. The partnership focuses on the League of Legends community.

“As a global brand, we want to open ourselves up to new target groups. Esports gets us into a dialogue with younger generations, especially those with an affinity to technology. We are pleased to be part of the rapidly growing gaming community and support Anubis gaming in further advancing this action-packed and thrilling sport” said Sascha Van Ryssen, Marketing & Sales Director, Mercedes-Benz Egypt.

Youssef Mohsen, Anubis Gaming founder and Managing Partner mentioned, “Our target at Anubis is to pave the way for regional Esports, by leading the industry through success and development. Mercedes-Benz and Anubis share the same values, the history of such a brand speaks for itself and we believe this will be the start of something truly magnificent.”

“We are witnessing a turning point in the Esports industry in Egypt and the MENA region. When a leading brand like Mercedes-Benz supports the dream of Anubis gaming, the leading E sports team in Egypt, this will encourage more brands to engage in the Esports industry” added Tamer Yousry, CEO, Timeout Sports Management.

Esports are professional competitions between players of computer and video games. Esports is always a kind of gaming, but not every kind of gaming is Esports. Whilst gaming concentrates on entertainment, Esports focuses on competition. Just as in traditional sports, Esports has introduced structures, uniforms, rules, player salaries and awards.

Further information about Mercedes-Benz Egypt is available online: www.mercedes-benz.com.eg

-Ends-