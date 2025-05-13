The Association’s annual flagship forum is set to discuss the state of the industry in response to shifting global landscapes

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Middle East Public Relations Association (MEPRA) announced the return of its highly anticipated annual forum, the UAE Leadership Majlis. Marking its 10th edition, the event will explore the evolving state of public relations and communications under the timely theme "Communication Through Change."

Scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at NYU Abu Dhabi, the 2025 UAE Leadership Majlis marks a decade of bringing together top communication professionals, industry leaders, and influential voices from across the region, providing a platform for insightful dialogue, knowledge exchange, and strategic foresight.

"Communication Through Change" will explore how industry leaders can effectively build brands, protect reputations, and communicate with impact, while navigating evolving global landscapes, prevalent industry transformation, and emerging trends and tools.

Confirmed speakers at this year’s Majlis include Mazen Nahawi, Group CEO of Carma; Faheem Ahamed, Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at G42; Rania Masri El Khatib, Chief Brand & Marketing Officer at IMI; Jagruti Mistry, Senior Director, Head of Communications for North Africa, Levant and Pakistan at Visa; Brendan Hodgson, Executive Strategy Director at Burson; and Menna Zaki, Global Communications & Brand Strategy Executive, ex-PepsiCo.

Kate Midttun, Chairperson of MEPRA, commented: "As we mark the 10th edition of the MEPRA Leadership Majlis, we do so at a time when change is not an exception, but a constant. In an increasingly complex global environment, communication is no longer just about telling stories, it is about shaping resilience, protecting reputations, and forging human connections that endure. This year’s Majlis will challenge our industry to move beyond adaptation, and to lead through transformation with strategic clarity, cultural relevance, and impact."

The 2025 UAE Leadership Majlis is supported by Carma, Telum Media, The Conscious Comms Collective, and First and Ten Productions. Tickets to the 2025 MEPRA UAE Leadership Majlis are available via www.mepra.org.

About MEPRA:

The Middle East Public Relations Association (MEPRA) is the leading industry body for public relations and communication professionals in the Middle East. MEPRA strives to promote excellence in public relations and communication by providing a platform for knowledge sharing, professional development, and industry advocacy. With a growing membership of agencies, corporations, and individuals, MEPRA is committed to raising standards and building a thriving communication community in the region.