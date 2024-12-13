Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA), in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), successfully hosted its 2024 Annual Conference & Awards at the Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers. The event brought together over 800 leaders, including representatives from 150 issuers across the GCC and the broader Middle East, 33 stock exchanges and regulators, as well as more than 150 buy-side and sell-side participants from local and global capital markets. The discussions focused on key trends, challenges, and innovations shaping the future of investor relations (IR) in the region.

Over two days, the conference featured panels and workshops on critical topics such as the future of capital markets, dual listings, best practices in investor relations, and sustainability. These discussions emphasized the increasing importance of innovation, transparency, and collaboration as the region’s capital markets evolve rapidly. The event provided a platform for insights from over 80 regional and international experts who addressed key issues influencing capital markets, including the rise of GCC markets, the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in IR, and the integration of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles within Islamic finance.

A notable addition to this year’s conference was the introduction of exclusive corporate access sessions. These facilitated over 700 one-on-one and group meetings between regional corporates and global investors, supported by FAB, ADCB, Al Ramz, International Securities, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and HSBC. These sessions provided investors with in-depth insights into the equity stories of leading companies from the region.

Another significant milestone was the launch of MEIRA’s AI-focused report, “Technology & AI in the IR Industry for the Middle East”. The report revealed that 78% of respondents view AI as a transformative technology for IR, with applications in data analysis and enhanced investor communication. However, it also highlighted challenges such as training gaps and data security concerns that need to be addressed to unlock AI’s full potential. Moreover, MEIRA announced the launch of an ESG Certification program for Investor Relations Officers. This initiative aims to equip IROs with the knowledge and tools to integrate ESG principles into their strategies, addressing the evolving expectations of investors and stakeholders.

Paolo Casamassima, Chief Executive Officer of MEIRA, stated: “As the Middle East’s capital markets continue to grow, the role of investor relations is becoming increasingly vital. This year’s conference highlighted the need for innovation, transparency, and collaboration to foster resilient capital markets. Our partnership with ADX has been instrumental in delivering a transformative experience, not only for issuers in Abu Dhabi but across the region. Together, we are advancing IR practices and enhancing investor confidence.

“I also want to extend our deepest gratitude to our sponsors, especially our MEGA sponsor, ADNOC, who played a pivotal role in realizing this vision. We are also incredibly thankful for the support from our Strategic Sponsors—Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), and Smart Media—as well as our Platinum Sponsors ADCB and Edelman Smithfield. Their contributions reflect their commitment to driving growth and innovation in the region’s capital markets, and as we look to 2025, we remain committed to keeping the IR community informed, engaged, and prepared for the industry’s future trends.”

Casamassima also emphasized MEIRA’s dedication to diversity, highlighting that over 70% of the organizing team across sponsors were women. “Diversity is not just a value; it is a practice we uphold,” said Casamassima. “This event reflects the strength and contributions of talented women who continue to inspire us to lead with purpose and shape a more inclusive future for our industry.”

The conference culminated with the annual MEIRA IR Awards, which honoured companies and individuals who demonstrated excellence in IR. Among the winners were ADNOC Drilling for Leading Corporate for Investor Relations – Middle East, Bader Al Lamki of ADNOC Distribution for Best IR by a CEO – Middle East, and Youssef Salem of ADNOC Drilling for Best IR by a CFO – Middle East. Other notable awards included First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) for Excellence in ESG Reporting and e& for Best Digital IR – Large Cap.

As MEIRA looks ahead, the association is thrilled to announce that next year’s Annual Conference & Awards will be held in Oman in October, 2025, and is excited to bring the region’s IR community together once again to explore new opportunities, celebrate achievements, and continue driving the industry forward.