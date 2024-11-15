Dubai, UAE: Opening today at Dubai World Trade Centre, the ninth International Congress of Medical Excellence in Dermatology and Aesthetic Medicine (MEIDAM 2024) marked the largest and most comprehensive gathering of international dermatology professionals with more than 4,000 expert participants an event milestone number.

As well as having a record-breaking number of expert attendees, this year’s event has 275 lectures as MEIDAM Congress proudly hosts the largest assembly of heads of dermatology associations from around the world, including the President of the American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD), the President of the International League of Dermatological Societies (ILDS), the President of The International Society of Dermatology (ISD), the Head of Royal College of Physicians Global, the President of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venerology, the President of Association of Korean Dermatology, and the President of National Alliance of Russian Dermatologists and Cosmetologists to name a few.

Other sister dermatological societies from the MENA region will also be in attendance as well as representatives of the South Asian Association of Regional cooperation (SAARC) countries to drive advancements in dermatology and skincare through collaborative scientific exchange and sharing innovations.

The Congress began with a highly anticipated Opening Ceremony, attended by distinguished VIPs, diplomats, and renowned dermatology experts from across the globe. Welcoming addresses came from Dr. Khaled Al Nuaimi as well as Nader ElNakib, Chief of PSP MENA – UNHCR UAE, Professor Dr. Mondher Letaief, Regional Advisor and WHO Desk Officer to the UAE, and several prominent international presidents of attending associations.

The ceremony included the presentation of the Pioneers Award to Professor May Hussein Al Samahy, President of the Egyptian Women’s Dermatologic Society, celebrating her achievements and contributions in the field of dermatology. A Trophy Giving Ceremony to honour official supporters and key collaborators who have played a vital role in the Congress’s success concluded the morning.

“Hosting MEIDAM 2024 in Dubai underscores our city’s commitment to supporting global advancements in healthcare and dermatology,” said Dr. Khaled Al Nuaimi, President of MEIDAM Congress and the MEIDAM Association. “MEIDAM 2024 marks a pivotal moment for the global dermatology community as we welcome the largest gathering of international dermatology leaders ever assembled under one roof. We are honoured to welcome such a distinguished international delegation and look forward to the groundbreaking insights and partnerships that will emerge from this Congress.”

“MEIDAM 2024 is a testament to our shared commitment to advancing dermatological science, improving patient outcomes, and fostering impactful partnerships that will shape the future of our field,” added Dr. Saad Al Sogair, Secretary General, Treasurer & Head of Executive Committee of MEIDAM Congress “We are extremely proud to host this historic gathering in Dubai and look forward to a continued value-add approach while growing this Congress.”

Also taking place on the opening day was a General Assembly; a significant forum that reviewed MEIDAM’s key milestones over the past year, including impactful partnerships and humanitarian efforts. A standout achievement was MEIDAM’s support of the UNHCR’s treatments in Sudan, reflecting the Congress’s commitment to advancing dermatological care in underserved regions and fostering international goodwill.

The MEIDAM Congress will continue over the next two days, offering a blend of rigorous academic content, hands-on learning opportunities, and significant networking sessions. The event solidifies Dubai’s position as a leading destination for global healthcare conferences and professional exchanges, further enhancing the region’s role in the advancement of dermatological science and practice.

The annual three-day Congress features an extensive programme of scientific workshops, keynote lectures, and panel discussions along three tracks, bringing together thought leaders, researchers, and industry professionals to explore the latest advancements in dermatology. Sessions cover a wide range of topics, including innovations in skincare treatments, advancements in aesthetic medicine, and emerging therapeutic techniques, providing attendees with a rich platform for professional development and collaboration.

For more information, please contact:

Sam Al-Hashimi

+971 55 6089071

sam@allstellarconsulting.com

Stellar Consulting



About MEIDAM Congress:

The 9th International Congress of Medical Excellence in Dermatology and Aesthetic Medicine (MEIDAM)—House of Dermatology, is an international platform dedicated to fostering scientific and clinical collaborations in dermatology and aesthetic medicine. This annual conference, currently in its 9th edition, takes place annually in Dubai and is organized by The Middle East International Dermatology & Aesthetic Medicine Association.

Since its inception in 2016, MEIDAM has grown under the leadership of the steering committee led by President Dr. Khaled Al Nuaimi and Vice President Dr. Zuhair Al Fardan from the UAE, Secretary General Dr. Saad Al Sogair, and Honorary President Dr. Sami Al Sogair from Saudi Arabia. It has become a global gathering of Dermatology, Aesthetic and Cosmetic associations from all corners of the world, including countries like Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia, Mauritania, Russia and the United States. It has not only established itself as a hub for dermatologists to exchange the latest updates in the field, but also as a meeting point for the key leaders of dermatology societies from the Middle East, Africa and the Indian sub-continent, to collaborate scientifically.

Founded in 2021, the MEIDAM Association is an active international, non-profit organization functioning under the umbrella of the Dubai Government. It is a collective effort by dermatology society leaders from the Middle East region with a mission to promote evidence-based practices, ensuring Skin Health Care, optimal patient care and to foster collaborations that enhance the standards of dermatologic and aesthetic care practices and bridging it beyond the boundaries of the region. The organization advocates for increased diversity, equity, and excellence in dermatology and aesthetic medicine through education, advocacy, and mentorship.

MEIDAM's partnerships extends to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) as our Global Humanitarian Partner. UNHCR has been at the forefront of providing life-saving assistance and sustainable healthcare to refugees and internally displaced persons around the globe. In partnership with MEIDAM Association, UNHCR has achieved significant milestones. We invite our partners to join forces in support of our vision towards our humanitarian initiative programs. https://www.meidamcongress.com