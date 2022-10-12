Under the patronage of Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail Minister of Housing of Saudi Arabia and Municipal and Rural Affairs, Omar Bin Muhammed Almhasen, Head of Support Services sector graced a daylong seminar organized by Middle East Facilities Management Association (MEFMA), the region’s leading facilities management organization, in Saudi Arabia on October 12, 2022. The event showcased the significance and challenges of implementing innovations and technologies to foster sustainable operations in the FM industry.

The seminar is a part of MEFMA’s mission to provide a new series of educational content and opportunities in the KSA Facilities Management (FM) industry. The event holds significance as it comes at a time when the FM industry is booming in Saudi Arabia following an active support by the ministry to the sector, particularly MEFMA since its establishment.

Themed “FM Engagement towards Sustainable Development”- the seminar witnessed the participation of over 350 professional, experts and top decision-makers in the FM industry at the Hilton Riyadh Hotel.

Ali AlSuwaidi, Vice President of MEFMA & Global FM Vice Chair, said: “With the emergence of new and improved technologies, the industry is undergoing rapid change. We play an important role in raising awareness about the importance of adopting innovative technologies to attain resilient and best practices that meet highest sustainable standards. Over the years, our events have both inspired and educated industry newcomers as well as professionals under one roof to educate them about the latest innovative developments in the sector. We are proud to have brought these series of educational content to KSA, starting with our successfully conducted MEFMA Seminar. This comes at a time when the Saudi Vision 2030 is playing a major role in the surging economic development and creating ample opportunities for the construction, real estate, and building industries that are further leading to a demand for facilities management services in the kingdom. Saudi Arabia facility management market is projected to grow USD 34.86 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.2 per cent in forecast period.”

The seminar kickstarted with a thoughtful and inspiring opening speech by Ali AlSuwaidi, Vice President of MEFMA, followed by a welcome address by Mohammad Abdullah Almarshad, Vice Chairman of board of directors, Riyadh Chamber representative. This was followed by opening remarks by the MEFMA Saudi board members Mohammed AlDuraibi and Mohannad AlMadhi

Mohammed AlDuraibi, Board Member of MEFMA, said: “Such events provide a perfect platform for FM professionals and experts to discuss and showcase best possible solutions for the industry. During the seminar, enthusiastic experts actively participated and contributed many useful ideas and solutions that will help us continue to strengthen the FM sector. We expect the next workshops and training sessions to give participants a thorough understanding of the FM sector.”

Besides learning from the experts, professionals got an opportunity to network with other FM industry professionals, meet major FM players, and gain insight from educational panel discussions and presentations during the seminar. The focus of the event was on sustainable development issues, with a holistic approach to FM strategies to improve the industry and recommendations on how to start a change process where facilities managers are given more authority to address sustainability on a strategic, tactical, and operational level. Some of the main highlights included technologies, innovations, smart cities, and KSA mixed-use initiatives.

Following the successful conclusion of the event, a workshop in collaboration with Riyadh Chamber titled "The role of technology-based FM in sustainable projects" will be held on October 13. For more information please visit: seminar.mefma.org

