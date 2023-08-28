Dubai: In honour of Emirati Women's Day, Media Rotana, Dubai proudly hosted an enriching photography event, in collaboration with Nashama UAE and the Dubai Police General Command's Tourist Police Department. This exceptional occasion celebrated the achievements of Emirati women and their invaluable contributions to the UAE's progress.

Teaming up with Nikon, a global leader in imaging and optics, Media Rotana orchestrated an exclusive workshop dedicated to enhancing professional photography skills. The workshop not only commemorated Emirati Women's Day but also symbolized a partnership committed to empowering women in the fields of photography and beyond.

Emirati Women's Day stands as a testament to the remarkable capabilities of Emirati women across diverse domains. Sherif Madkour, the General Manager of Media Rotana, Dubai, expressed, "At Media Rotana, our mission encompasses fostering an inclusive environment where individuals thrive. This collaborative photography workshop, in conjunction with Nashama UAE and Nikon, exemplifies our dedication to curating unparalleled experiences that empower and inspire."

Brigadier General Khalfan Obaid Al Jallaf Al Muhairi, Director of the Tourist Police Department, emphasized, "Emirati Women's Day serves as a national platform to proudly acknowledge the achievements of our Emirates' daughters and their instrumental contributions to our country's cultural renaissance and sustainable development."

Beyond acquiring photography skills under the expert guidance of Nikon professionals, participants experienced a unique opportunity to connect and collaborate with fellow Emirati women who share their aspirations. As the United Arab Emirates continues to forge ahead with progress and innovation, the role of Emirati women remains pivotal in driving this transformation.

The Emirati Women's Day event at Media Rotana was a striking portrayal of the hospitality industry's commitment to fostering education, growth, and inspiration among Emirati women. This event not only honed artistic skills but also nurtured an environment of mutual support and encouragement.

Media Rotana, Dubai, in tandem with Nikon and esteemed partners, remains steadfast in its dedication to empowering Emirati women and amplifying their voices in an ever-evolving world. Through this landmark event, they have further underscored their unwavering commitment to fostering progress, creativity, and inclusivity.

-Ends-

About Rotana

Rotana currently manages a portfolio of over 100 properties throughout the Middle East, Africa and Turkey, with an aggressive expansion plan in place. Rotana has chosen to acknowledge how precious time is by making all time spent in their range of hotels ‘Treasured Time’. This means Rotana has pledged to understand and meet the individual needs of all guests. In so doing, Rotana has evolved its product brands to include, Rotana Hotels & Resorts, Centro Hotels by Rotana, Rayhaan Hotels & Resorts by Rotana, Edge by Rotana, Arjaan Hotel Apartments by Rotana and The Residences by Rotana. Treasured Time. The Rotana promise to you.

Further information on any Rotana property, its brands or reservations can be obtained by visiting rotana.com or by contacting one of the regional sales offices.

For more information, please contact:

Faten Hammad

Cluster Director of Marketing and Communications

Media Rotana, Dubai

P.O. Box 503030, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

E-mail : faten.hammad@rotana.com