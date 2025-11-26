Doha, Qatar: Media City Qatar participated in the first-in-the-region GSMA MWC25 Doha from November 25–26 as a Headline Sponsor, advancing conversations on the future of media, technology, and the creative industries. Through its Media Village, speaking sessions, fireside discussions, and participation across key program platforms, Media City Qatar highlighted the country’s expanding ecosystem for content creation and digital innovation.

During the event, Media City Qatar hosted the Media Village, a dedicated space, exclusively provided for journalists and media organizations to connect and produce onsite coverage.

On the first day, Eng. Jassim Mohamed Al Khori, CEO of Media City Qatar, delivered a session at the Qatar University Booth titled “How AI is Transforming Innovation, Media, and Creative Industries,” where he highlighted how artificial intelligence is reshaping creative workflows, content development, and production efficiency across the media sector. He later joined a fireside conversation on the MWC Main Stage titled “Designing the Experience Economy,” moderated by Laila Humairah, Executive Producer & Presenter at Euronews, exploring how immersive technologies and AI are transforming audience engagement and enabling new forms of cultural, entertainment, and media experiences.

Eng. Jassim Mohamed Al Khori, CEO of Media City Qatar, said: “Hosting the first edition of MWC in the region underscores Qatar’s growing role as a hub for media and technology. Our participation as Headline Sponsor reflects our commitment to advancing AI, digital creativity, and intelligent media ecosystems in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030. Together with GSMA, we are building platforms that bring global and regional innovators together, open new pathways for talent and investment foster new investment and shape the future of creative industries in Qatar and beyond.”

Media City Qatar also participated on the 4YFN Stage, where Tevfik Ergun, Director of Strategy and Excellence, joined a session titled “Strategic Media Innovation: Where Content, Technology, and Venture Creation Converge,” moderated by Dr. Ilana Wisby. The discussion highlighted Media City Qatar’s role in developing an ecosystem that connects global media organizations, emerging creators, and startups, and highlighted its support for innovation through talent development and collaborative infrastructure.

In addition, Media City Qatar took part in the CMO Circle Roundtable, hosted by Lara Dewar, CMO at GSMA. It convened senior marketing leaders to examine findings from the IBM Institute for Business Value’s 2025 CMO Study and the growing influence of AI on global growth strategies. The discussion aligned with Media City Qatar’s efforts to support forward-looking conversations in media and technology.

Media City Qatar continues to collaborate with global and local partners to enable new opportunities for content creation, technology development, and talent growth, contributing to a dynamic and competitive media sector that reflects Qatar’s long-term vision.

Media City Qatar is an emerging, collaborative global hub for media companies, entrepreneurs, innovators, and creative talent, and a regional leader in the media industry, contributing to Qatar’s economic diversification. It accelerates the evolution of regional media to create a powerful and innovative ecosystem where exceptional ideas and content thrive. Media City Qatar was established to streamline necessary regulations, develop businesses, and unlock investment opportunities to support the media ecosystem in Qatar under its regulatory, developmental, and investment mandates.

Media City Qatar aims to foster a nurturing environment and a hub for traditional and digital media, technology, communications, research, and development. From broadcasting to traditional and digital newspapers, from gaming to user-generated content, and enabling AI and advanced technologies, Media City Qatar welcomes businesses across different media segments of various scales to join us in Doha.

For more information, visit www.mediacity.qa