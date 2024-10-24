Dubai, UAE: Mecomed and the Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) have come together for the first time to produce the 2025 MEA MedTech Regulatory Summit, convening 30 January 2025 at the voco Dubai in Dubai, UAE. This one-day, interactive summit unites leaders from regulatory agencies, industry, and other key stakeholder groups for focused discussion and exchange on the most-pressing issues and challenges impacting the region.

“The Middle East and Africa encompass a growing and diverse MedTech hub in the regulatory community, with rapidly expanding new business opportunities,” said Rami Rajab, Chief Executive Officer, Mecomed. “As companies look to expand their global footprint, there is a heightened need for education, professional development and meaningful connections to support growth—and the advancement of patient care. Now more than ever, navigating the complex web of international regulations becomes a strategic imperative and accelerating the implementation of Regulatory reliance in practice is key.”

Designed specifically for senior decision makers and regulators across the medical device community, the 2025 MEA MedTech Regulatory Summit will ensure that regulatory professionals are able to stay up-to-date and navigate complexities during an era of rapid change. Topics to be explored include the changing regulatory landscape in the Middle East, Africa, Europe and North America, as well as the impact of AI and software on the regulatory landscape and regulatory operations. Additionally, attendees will experience health authority updates and participate in discussions on evolving global regulatory strategies and planning.

“RAPS is excited to partner with Mecomed to deliver an important event like this for the regulatory community in the Middle East and Africa,” said RAPS Executive Director Bill McMoil. “Together, we hope to curate an event that stimulates innovation and solution for transformation across the region. We look forward to stakeholders coming together to support and drive regulatory strategies for success!”

The programme for this summit is carefully curated by experts across the MedTech community to ensure the highest quality discussions, knowledge exchange, and collaboration opportunities. Planning committee members include:

Dr. Bassil Akra, Founder/Executive Consultant, AKRA TEAM

Carol Attieh, Growth Emerging Markets (GEM) Regulatory Lead, Boston Scientific Middle East FZ LLC

Rana Chalhoub, Regulatory Affairs Director, Mecomed

Nataliya Deych, Vice President Regulatory Affairs EMEA, LATAM, Canada, Edwards Life Sciences

Brian Savoie, Senior Vice President, Education & International Programs, Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS)

Peter Schroeer, Vice President Regulatory Affairs EMEA and Canada, Johnson & Johnson

Graeme Tunbridge, Senior Vice President Global Regulatory and Quality, Medical Devices, BSI

Registration is open for the 2025 MEA MedTech Regulatory Summit, and the complete programme agenda and speaker lineup will be announced in the coming weeks. To learn more, visit www.meamedtech.org.

ABOUT MECOMED

Mecomed is the medical devices, imaging and diagnostics trade association serving as the voice of international medical technology (MedTech) manufacturers and their regional partners across the Middle East & Africa. Mecomed aims to bring all healthcare stakeholders together to improve the quality of people’s health through the timely introduction of MedTech innovations, which ultimately benefits the MEA region community. We foster good citizenship and promote ethical business behavior, working proactively with governments, regional bodies and healthcare professionals to deliver quality solutions for better patient outcomes. www.mecomed.com

ABOUT REGULATORY AFFAIRS PROFESSIONALS SOCIETY (RAPS)

The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) is the largest global organization of professionals involved with regulatory and quality for healthcare products, including medical devices, pharmaceuticals and biologics, diagnostics, and digital health. Founded in 1976 as a neutral, nonprofit organization, RAPS supports and elevates the regulatory profession with education and training, professional standards, publications, research, networking, career development, and other valuable resources. RAPS is home to the Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC), the only post-academic professional credential to recognize regulatory excellence. The society is headquartered in suburban Washington, D.C., with chapters and affiliates worldwide. www.raps.org