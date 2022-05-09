Over 40 of the MENA region’s notable bankers and fintech experts will discuss the impact of technology and innovation on the banking industry at the 12th edition of the Middle East Banking Innovation Summit (MEBIS) in Dubai this month. Organised by Expotrade Global, the summit will be held on the 25th and 26th May 2022 at the Le Méridien Dubai Conference Centre, UAE. Bringing together over 400 banking leaders and senior financial services executives, MEBIS is the undisputed market leader in banking technology events within the MENA region.

With in-depth fireside chats, interactive panel discussions, keynote sessions, and a think session to round off day 1, the 2 day event will provide attendees with the latest insights and cutting edge innovations that are transforming the industry and inspire to create a dynamic, growth-focused banking culture.

The program agenda will cover a range of areas including artificial intelligence for banks of the future, next generation core banking platforms, cloud banking, digital threat protection, customer experience initiatives amongst many others.

Delegates can expect to hear from such esteemed speakers as:

H.E. Sameh Al Qubaisi, DG -Economic Affairs, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development

Shu-Pui Li, Advisor, Central Bank of the UAE

Basma Rady, Head of Data Science and Advanced Analytics Hub, Central Bank of Egypt

Samih Awadhalla, Global Head of Private Banking, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank

Peter Vickery, EVP & Head of Distribution and Sales - Consumer Banking Group, First Abu Dhabi Bank

Shady Elborno, Senior Director, Group Research, Emirates NBD

Dinesh Sharma, CEO of Personal Banking & Wealth Management - Middle East, Citi

Linoy Kidd, Chief Information Officer MENAT, HSBC

Mamoun Alhomssey, Chief Information Officer, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank

Vikas Sethi, Group Chief Digital Officer, Gulf International Bank

SriLakshmi Bannigol, VP - Head of Analytics & BI, First Abu Dhabi Bank

Mohamed Ghazala, Head of Data Architecture and Analytics, Banque du Caire

Gyan Prakash Srivastava, VP, Stream Head - Data Management & Analytics, Mashreq Bank

Suresh Lalwani, Managing Director & Head of Coverage, Commercial Banking, First Abu Dhabi Bank

Amit Malhotra, GM -Personal Banking Group, Commercial Bank of Dubai

Just some of the insightful topics delegates can expect to learn about include:

Exploring Data-Driven Banks - Embedded Finance and Ecosystems presented by Ernesto Schmitz, Banking Transformation Lead Financial Services, SAP

Unlocking Asset Potential & Creating Business Value – Exploring the CXO’s Role in Transforming Traditional Banks to Tech-Driven Financial Powerhouses – Panel discussion moderated by Zubair Ahmed, EVP, General Manager MEA, VeriPark

Lending in Economic Growth and Diversification by Ankur Aggarwal, Group Product Manager, Nucleus Software

Cloud Banking: The Game Changer for Next Generation Banking Capabilities presented by Lee Allcorn, Regional Director – MEA, Temenos

Next Generation Core Banking Platforms – Bridging the Gap Between Aspiration & Action to Achieve Mission-Critical Digital Capabilities, a fireside chat with Liam Leahy, Managing Director, EMEA, Thought Machine

Accelerating Data-Driven Enterprise Transformation with Logical Data Fabric

presented by Alexey Sidorov, Chief Evangelist, Denodo

Wealth Management 2.0 : The Power of Digital Client Journeys – a joint presentation by Thomas Schornstein, Head Middle East /Africa, Additiv & Nicholas Wright, Head of MENA Institutional Business, Saxo Bank

Modernizing and Transforming Lending Platform for Unlocking Business Value – a joint presentation by Sireesh Patnaik, Head of Product Management Engineering, Pennant Technologies

Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Panel Discussion: The Cybersecurity & Resilience Imperative moderated by Charbel Diab, Senior Director of Sales –METAP, OneSpan

Don't miss out on the opportunity to attend the 12th Middle East Banking Innovation Summit and discover the latest fintech advancements and digital disruptions in banking across the MENA region.

For more information, visit: mebis.me

-Ends-

About Expotrade

Expotrade is a global conference and event organizer with its head office based in Melbourne, Australia. Expotrade has delivered some of the largest, most successful B2B industry conferences and events in the areas of infrastructure, major projects, sustainability, technology & architecture. For over 10 years, our unique blend of knowledge, experience and flexibility has accomplished an array of consistently top-quality events. Today, Expotrade events enjoy such a distinctive edge, they are amongst the best patronised in the calendar.

For more information, visit www.expotradeglobal.com