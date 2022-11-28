United Arab Emirates – Ali Ahmed Alnaqbi, Founding and Executive Chairman of MEBAA - the Middle East & North Africa Business Aviation Association, and Tim Hawes, Managing Director of Tarsus Group, outlined exciting new features of this year’s MEBAA Show 2022, during a virtual press conference held today.

Ali Ahmed Alnaqbi, Founding and Executive Chairman of MEBAA - the Middle East & North Africa Business Aviation Association, said: “We’re excited to host this year’s MEBAA show, with just one week to go until representatives from across the industry gather to lay out the roadmap for business aviation in the future. The tremendous rise of business aviation is a trend we are not only witnessing in the Middle East, but in key international markets, and we are committed to supporting this growth and taking the industry to new heights.

“The MEBAA Show has already established itself as the ideal place to meet and build relationships with regional and international professionals from across business aviation, and this year we are proud to see many of our long-term exhibitors return for another show, as well as welcome many new ones to highlight the latest innovations shaping the industry.”

“Our 2022 show will also see the introduction of brand new features, including the BizAv Talks conference, where we’re excited to hear from over 45 industry experts from across the globe during a series of insightful debates and presentations on the trends shaping the business aviation industry. We’ll also be encouraging attendees to download our newly launched AI-powered MEBAA Show Connect app, which will facilitate business connections between exhibitors and visitors and pre-schedule meetings in advance, all in line with our aim to take networking to the next level.”

Tim Hawes, Managing Director of Tarsus Group, said: “We are always looking for ways to take the MEBAA show to the next level and support the continued growth and innovation in the industry. As we return with our most impressive show to date, we are excited to welcome a huge number of exhibitors to showcase the latest aircraft, innovative technologies and solutions to drive the industry forward. Attendees can expect to see the latest in digital platforms for business and private aviation, blockchain-based assets, and the most advanced technologies from leading manufacturers.”

Now in its ninth edition, this year’s MEBAA show will gather members of the international business aviation industry for its most impressive edition to date. The event will address key themes including future aviation, sustainability, emerging markets and regulations, and there will be a major focus on digitalisation, with many global exhibitors showcasing the latest technologies and solutions to drive the industry forward.

Further highlighting the show’s position as a global platform for the business aviation industry, this year’s show has seen a surge in international visitor registrations, with over 69% being key decision makers from across the sector. There will also be increased presence from major markets including Asia and Europe.

At the brand new BizAv Talks conference, visitors will hear from global industry leaders and specialists on the trends shaping the industry, with key speakers including Holger Ostheimer, Managing Director at DC Aviation Al-Futtaim, Eymeric Segard, CEO at Luna Aviation Group, and Frederic Aguettant, Founder and President of Helipass. Visitors will also witness cutting-edge products and solutions from returning and new exhibitors, including Mirai Flights, Emperor Aviation and VOO, meanwhile a range of new aircraft will be on display, including the Airbus ACJ 320 NEO, Royal Jet BBJ 737-700, ASM FZE Learjet 60XR, Boutsen Aviation G650 and Cirrus Aircraft Vision SF50.

To be held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, the MEBAA Show 2022 will take place at DWC, Dubai Airshow site, from 6-8 December.

For more information, please visit the website www.mebaa.aero

-Ends-

For any media enquiries please contact:

Claudia Dalton

Account director

mebaa@fourcommunications.com