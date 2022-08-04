Dubai: Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) is concluding its two-week participation in the National Ambassadors Program (ESTEDAD) tomorrow, August 5th. Faculty members and students at MBRU delivered the Program's sessions.

Launched by the UAE Ministry of Education, ESTEDAD is an initiative that provides high school students with essential skills to support them in their future careers in various fields, including research, innovation, soft skills, creative industries, entrepreneurial leadership, and diplomatic skills.

As part of the initiative, MBRU held a two-week virtual program under the scientific research track from July 25 to August 5 to help self-driven and passionate students in grades 9-12 from government and private schools in the UAE improve their knowledge of scientific research methodology. The objective of the training program was to expose students to various medical and health-related learning experiences across the three pillars of the Academic Health System: Education, Research, and Clinical Practice.

“MBRU's participation in ESTEDAD is a testament to our commitment to developing students' knowledge, equipping them with necessary skills and empowering them to explore different career paths in medicine and health sciences in order to prepare them for higher education,” said Dr. Laila Alsuwaidi, Associate Dean of Student Happiness and Wellbeing and Assistant Professor of Molecular Haematology, MBRU.

As part of the program, the participants had an enriching experience learning about the library's importance in research. They had a virtual visit to MBRU's Al Maktoum Medical Library and were provided with access to all the library’s resources and services. The participants also had a session on the basics of scientific research, which introduced them to the fundamentals of research methodology and the importance of ethics in research.

To further develop their research skills, each participant was provided access to the online British Medical Journal (BMJ) Research to Publication (RtoP) program. Students who participated in the program and successfully completed the training course were awarded a certificate of completion from the accredited BMJ RtoP.

