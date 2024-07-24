Dubai – UAE: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) today announced the opening of registration for its Summer Space Explorer Camp 2024. The camp, tailored for young space enthusiasts aged 11 to 15, aims to ignite curiosity, foster creativity, and cultivate a keen interest in space sciences among the next generation.

The boys’ camp will run from August 5-8, while the girls’ camp will be held from August 12-15. The 4-day camp promises an extraordinary experience for both boys and girls, immersing them in a wide array of space-related theoretical and practical workshops, activities, and exciting sessions, that are designed to inspire and educate.

During the camp, participants will embark on a fun and exciting adventure into the world of space science and exploration. They will learn how robots perform important tasks in space, like exploring other planets and help astronauts on the ISS. Kids will further get the chance to try out some simple robotic activities themselves.

They’ll also learn all about missions to the Moon and Mars, two of the most importance places in space that scientists are currently exploring along with sessions about what it's like to be an astronaut, including the training and planning that goes into space missions. Kids will get to design their own space missions, learn how astronauts communicate with Earth, and even create space-themed art to imagine the future of space travel. The camp is a perfect mix of learning and fun, designed to inspire and excite young explorers.

Guided by experienced project leaders and team members from MBRSC, the camp aims to go beyond the classroom, providing a hands-on experience that showcases the realities of space exploration. Participants will also get an exclusive tour of MBRSC's state-of-the-art facilities, offering a unique glimpse into the heart of space research and innovation in the UAE.

Saud Karmustaji, Director – Strategic Communication Department, MBRSC said, “The summer edition of the Space Explorer Camp aims to enhance scientific knowledge about space through fun, interactive activities that inspire students to explore new fields. The camp offers an enriching experience that sparks curiosity, and brings students closer to space science. By engaging young minds in such a dynamic environment, we are developing their skills and building the foundation for the UAE’s future leaders in space science and technology.”

The Summer Space Explorer Camp 2024 is part of MBRSC's broader effort to spark an interest in space science and technology among young people. This initiative is in line with the Centre's mission to nurture future scientists, engineers, and astronauts who will play a vital role in advancing the UAE's space ambitions.

To register for this exciting opportunity, visit https://www.mbrsc.ae/space-camp/.

ABOUT MOHAMMED BIN RASHID SPACE CENTRE (MBSRC):

MBRSC is an advanced scientific and technological hub, responsible for making the UAE a world leader in space services and exploration.

Established in 2006, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) started out with five engineers, who took it upon themselves to develop their capabilities and expand their knowledge in the field of space, relying on strong will and solid determination. Since then, the Centre has continued its journey to be the incubator of the UAE National Space Programme. The MBRSC is home to the UAE Satellite Programme, UAE Astronaut Programme, Mars 2117 Programme and Emirates Mars Mission, among others. Under its satellite programme, the Centre has built, developed, and operated several Earth observation satellites, including DubaiSat-1, DubaiSat-2 and KhalifaSat, the first satellite that was fully built by Emiratis in 2018. The Centre has also developed MBZ-SAT, the most advanced satellite in the region, which has been approved for launch no earlier than October 2024.

MBRSC is also developing the Emirates Airlock, a crew and science airlock module for the Gateway lunar space station, humanity's first international outpost to orbit the Moon. Additionally, the UAE will also be sending an Emirati astronaut on a Moon mission. Under the UAE Astronaut Programme, MBRSC currently has four astronauts, two of who have undertaken missions to the International Space Station, including the longest Arab space mission in history by H.E. Dr. Sultan Saif AlNeyadi. The Mars 2117 Programme includes the Emirates Lunar Mission, UAE Analog Programme and Space Ventures.