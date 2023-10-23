Dubai, UAE: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) hosted the first UAE Space Life Sciences Meeting bringing together the scientific community. Attended by professors and researchers from local and international universities, the meeting covered a range of topics including a comprehensive overview of the historic longest Arab space mission undertaken by Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi, along with a look into the Centre’s Space Life Sciences Programmes, as well as presentations from research collaborators.

The meeting was attended by esteemed institutions such as Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), American University of Sharjah (AUS), Khalifa University (KU), and the University of Malta.

During the event, attendees were introduced to UAE Mission 2, which detailed AlNeyadi's mission to the ISS. The session provided a thorough overview of his mission, explored the science investigations he undertook, and highlighted the educational significance of his journey. The researchers present were also made familiar with the research study application form related to this mission.

In another session during the day, the Centre's dedication to advancing space life sciences was emphasized through insights into their diverse programmes. This included the ambitious UAE Astronaut Program Research (UAEAP) Grants and their collaborative venture with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) for the Protein Crystal Growth Program.

Furthermore, the meeting provided a platform for MBRSC’s research collaborators to showcase their contributions. The Maleth Program, which champions life science research in space, was a noteworthy highlight. The UAEAP Research Grants Programme collaborators presented their innovative projects: the Human Physiology Project and the Oral Health Project, both managed by MBRU. Collaborative efforts in the Protein Crystal Growth Programme were also showcased, featuring studies like the protein molecule GIRK2 by MBRU and research on the seeded crystallization of Furin spearheaded by KU.

