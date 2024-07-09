More than 60 speakers specialised in the field of libraries and information from around the world

25 countries are participating in the conference

Organising more than 45 events on a variety of topics

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library announced, during a press conference, that it will host and organise the first Dubai International Library Conference 2024, one of the most prominent and prestigious events of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region, under the slogan “Our Libraries, Past, Present and Future,” from 15-17 November 2024, with the participation of more than 25 countries and more than 60 speakers from around the world.

The Supreme Committee of the Dubai International Library Conference 2024 includes 3 members of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, namely: Isobel Abulhoul, Ibrahim Al Hashmi, and Jamal Al Shehhi.

Isobel Abulhoul said, “The conference will be a vitally important opportunity for delegates and speakers to meet in person at this iconic library to discuss the most pressing issues facing libraries worldwide. The entire world, including the MENA region, must keep pace with the challenges of the digital age, and be a bridge between generations, combining the wisdom of the ancient past, the renewed vigour of the present, and the promising and, at times uncertain, future. At the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, we strive to adopt the best international practices, and to strengthen partnerships with leading institutions in the world, to contribute to building the global knowledge society, and to come up with recommendations and initiatives that push the wheel of library development forward.”

For his part, Ibrahim Al Hashmi stressed, “The first edition of the Dubai Library Conference 2024 constitutes an important space to explore the role of libraries as beacons of culture and knowledge in building bridges of communication and enhancing understanding of multiple cultures. It also promotes exchanging experiences and knowledge within a global framework that embodies rich human diversity and highlights the prospects of libraries in the future, digital transformation, the concept of transforming them into museums of the future, and the latest practices in the library and information sector.”

Jamal Al Shehhi added, “The talks, events, and specialised sessions at the Dubai International Library Conference 2024 constitutes a vital platform and a unique opportunity to explore the latest technologies, innovations, and challenges in the world of libraries and information. This supports our vision and strategy to enable professionals in the library sector to keep pace with rapid developments in the field and provide them with the tools necessary to transform their libraries into advanced knowledge and community centres that meet the needs of the knowledge society in the twenty-first century.”

The conference, which is considered the most prominent event at the level of local and international conferences and events in the public library sector, attracts an elite group of specialists, professionals and experts from all over the world, with the aim of exchanging ideas and experiences, and learning about the latest practices in the library and information sector.

Among the most prominent names participating in the conference are Louis Coiffait-Gunn, CEO of CILIP, Sharon Memis, Secretary General of IFLA, Leslie Burger, Interim Executive Director at ALA, Mohsin Al Musawi, from Columbia University, Dr Sami Mobayed, Historian at the Royal Historical Society in London, Saif Aljabri, Omani Library Association and Chair of IFLA MENA, Dr. Ahmed Zayed, Director of the Library of Alexandria, Dr. Faiza Adeeb Al- Bayati, President of the Iraqi Library, Information and Documentation Specialists Association, Dr. Heba Ismail, Vice President of the Arab Federation for Libraries and Information, and Constantia Constantinou, Deputy Dean and Director of Libraries at the University of Pennsylvania.

The Dubai International Library Conference 2024 includes more than 45 distinguished panel discussions, workshops, lectures, and round table interactive talks, highlighting the preservation and restoration of archives, new developments in library systems and programs, intellectual property, copyright laws, artificial intelligence, sustainable libraries, and the role of philanthropy in ensuring access to books and information.

The conference highlights the importance of libraries and their role in achieving knowledge exchange within a global framework, in addition to celebrating libraries as models of engineering and architectural masterpieces, and their cultural status because they embrace the cultures and histories of peoples and treasures of historical and heritage knowledge. It also focuses on the diversity of knowledge offered by international libraries and their unique specialisations, from academic, scientific, national, public, private and others, by attracting specialists, experts, and professionals from various fields and from all over the world to define and chart the future of libraries, and to highlight the libraries’ efficiency in the technical aspect and their keenness to adopt and use the latest types of advanced technology, such as artificial intelligence and electronic databases, and discussions around the challenges posed by changes in times and societies on libraries.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library’s organisation of the first edition of the Dubai International Library Conference comes within the framework of its vision to enhance the role of libraries as pivotal centres of knowledge and creativity, in addition to highlighting the regional and global importance of public libraries, supporting innovation and development in this vital sector, and stimulating global dialogue on challenges and opportunities in the future.

Professionals from public, university, government, school and private libraries, writers, publishers, educators, and those interested in attending the conference can view more details and information about the programme on the esteemed speakers, the topics covered, and the timetable of events. Access is complimentary and it is necessary to register as a delegate, to receive the necessary conference badge. For more information please visit:

https://s1684998685.hs.eloqua.com/DILC2024ENG.

About Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library was founded by Law No. (14) of 2016 Establishing the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library, as part of His Highness's vision to develop a knowledge-based society in Dubai and across the UAE. The Library has become one of the most ambitious cultural and knowledge based initiatives in the Arab World.

MBRL aims to spark the passion for knowledge across all social groups in the UAE, especially the youth, in addition to the conservation and promotion of Arabic literature, culture and heritage by supporting and promoting reading, research, creativity, and entrepreneurship. This is reached through offering free access to a unique collection of books and other knowledge resources, as well as providing high-quality information services and launching leading cultural events.