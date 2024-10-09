Dubai – The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment announced the successful conclusion of the World Habitat Day events, which took place at Mirdif City Centre from October 7 to 9, 2024. During its participation, the establishment achieved widespread engagement from the public and beneficiaries, reaffirming its commitment to the wise leadership's vision of providing suitable and sustainable housing for citizens, in alignment with the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, which aims to make Dubai the best city in the world to live and work.

The events organized by the establishment featured a variety of activities, including interactive workshops and discussion sessions that addressed the challenges and opportunities related to the housing sector in Dubai. The focus was also placed on highlighting the latest projects and smart services provided by the establishment to improve quality of life and enhance family stability. The audience responded positively to the presentations, offering the establishment a valuable opportunity to gain insights into the community's needs and aspirations.

In this regard, Mr. Haitham Abdul Rahman Al Khaja, Director of Communication and Marketing at Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, stated: "Organizing this year’s World Habitat Day has been a remarkable experience, allowing us to strengthen our connection with the community and showcase our current and future projects. We are committed to providing innovative housing solutions that meet the needs of citizens, and we constantly strive to offer a safe and sustainable living environment that ensures the comfort and happiness of Emirati families."

Al Khaja added: "World Habitat Day is an important occasion to highlight the efforts being made to develop sustainable housing solutions. We are proud of our role in achieving the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, and we are continually working on innovation in our projects to meet citizens' aspirations and ensure quality of life and family stability for current and future generations."

The event also featured detailed presentations on the establishment's ongoing and upcoming projects, aimed at creating integrated residential communities that meet the highest global standards. Additionally, the establishment showcased its initiatives in the fields of sustainability and smart services, which aim to provide a distinctive housing experience that aligns with citizens' expectations and supports social stability.

At the conclusion of the event, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment emphasized the importance of its role as part of its ongoing strategy to enhance the quality of life for citizens and to provide innovative and sustainable housing solutions. The establishment also expressed its appreciation to all attendees and participants who contributed to the success of the event, affirming that community engagement is a cornerstone in the development of its future services, in line with the vision of making Dubai the best city in the world to live in.

About Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment is a government entity aimed at providing innovative and sustainable housing solutions that meet the needs of the citizens of the Emirate of Dubai. The Establishment offers a wide range of services, including housing, financial, engineering support, inquiry, smart services, and employee services. It is committed to enhancing its smart services and providing a seamless user experience through a focus on innovation and excellence. The Establishment strives to provide a decent life and stability for citizens by delivering proactive and sustainable housing services, setting flexible policies, forging strategic partnerships, and ensuring optimal resource utilization.

