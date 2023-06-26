Dubai- The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) held a panel session titled ‘NextGen AI innovators’ in cooperation with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP). The session centered on the value of artificial intelligence (AI) and the role of youth in advancing technology and taking part in the coming technological revolution.

The session is a part of the KnowTalks series, which focuses on a wide range of economic, health, and educational topics. It aims to discuss current knowledge issues and identify the most effective solutions and practices to advance knowledge development, both locally and internationally. Over 200 subjects have been covered by KnowTalks since its inception, which demonstrates the MBRF's leadership in coordinating knowledge efforts and discussions.

During the previous Knowledge Summit, the MBRF discussed the most significant technological advancements, including AI, machine learning, and distance learning, along with their potential effects on various industries and societies. It also discussed the role of these advancements' applications in sectors like manufacturing, transportation, and health care, as well as strategies for using them to transform these sectors.

Jordan Casey, a young entrepreneur and software engineer, highlighted the significance of overcoming the age barrier for young people and considered it as a positive point in their interest in entrepreneurship during the panel session, which was held with the participation of more than 1,000 people across the globe.

Jordan highlighted the family’s role in creating the optimal environment for young people to establish their own businesses and reaffirmed the need for parents to support their children as they do so. He stressed the importance of instilling in young people the virtues of self-control, endurance, and the drive to face challenges. and explained that AI simulates human thinking through algorithms similar to the work of the human brain. In addition, Jordan elaborated that the impartiality of AI's programmers may result in a lack of accuracy and that efforts are being made to further integrate AI into daily life. As a result, we must fundamentally alter the way that education is imparted and embrace fresh guidelines in line with the rapid advancements in technology that the world is experiencing.

KnowTalks series is one of the most significant knowledge initiatives of the MBRF. The dialogue sessions in the series feature speakers from around the world who discuss a range of subjects, challenges, and concerns that are currently affecting society in all of its facets.

The purpose of this series is to advance the regional and global discussion on knowledge and to encourage methods of knowledge exchange as well as the use of creativity and innovation to aid in societal sustainability. The MBRF hopes to strengthen the UAE's position on the world knowledge map through KnowTalks, promote its initiatives in innovation, knowledge, and scientific research, and empower the next generation to help create a sustainable future.

