Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai has long demonstrated a keen understanding of the ever-evolving preferences of modern shoppers and visitors to the city. The city’s agile, dynamic, and multifaceted strategies continually cater to changing demands, driving consumer confidence and visitation to new heights every year. The city’s robust value-driven world-class offerings are a prime example, underscoring the sentiment of 47% of UAE consumers[1] who increasingly prioritise pocket-friendly retail alongside exceptional city-wide experiences.

Actively catering to this demand are Dubai’s year-round anchor retail events and festivals, including the ongoing – and biggest-ever – edition of Dubai Summer Surprises. For the 27th season of the annual festival, stakeholders across the city have curated a record-breaking 10 weeks of sales at over 800 brands across more than 3,500 outlets in Dubai, coupled with more than 7,000 offers and free things to do around the city for residents and visitors alike.

But how important will these value propositions prove in stimulating tourism and spend this summer?

DSS organisers, Dubai Festival and Retail Establishment (DFRE), anticipate increasing appetite from budget-conscious shoppers and deal-seekers as they flock to the city’s malls, iconic experiences, and destinations in their thousands.

Suhaila Ghubash, VP - Events and Festivals, DFRE, explains: “Dubai Summer Surprises is committed to offering value-driven experiences that resonate with today’s savvy consumers, fostering a vibrant tourism and resident ecosystem that drives robust economic growth. Our goal is to create a summer that is memorable, fun, and accessible to all. DSS recognises the evolving preferences of consumers and visitors to the city. The focus on experience and value is a direct response to the increasing demand for pocket-friendly offerings. Our diverse range of activities, city-wide experiences, and world-class retail caters to all preferences and price-points, ensuring everyone can enjoy exceptional experiences in Dubai this summer.”

What makes the city a compelling and affordable alternative to traditional summer getaways?

A robust DSS sales season remains a cornerstone of summer in Dubai, actively stimulating retail consumer spending. Enhancing the shopping experience are mega raffles and retail promotions worth AED 50 million, 10 weeks of sales at over 800 brands across more than 3,500 outlets in Dubai, a packed calendar of more than 40 immersive mall activations and live performances, and over 20 exclusive retail offers – all spread across just two months.

Adding to the mix are hundreds and thousands of deals across Dubai’s leading hotels, world-class resorts, and iconic attractions. Kids Go Free offers, tailored deals for couples and residents, and an exclusive DSS Entertainer edition that offers over 7,000 buy-one-get-one offers across the city for everyone, with a summer experience to suit every preference and budget. The inclusive nature of these offers ensures that families, friends, couples, and solo travelers can all find compelling reasons to stay and spend within the city.

Another key driver of summer tourism is Dubai’s diverse dining scene. Underpinning the city’s efforts to promote itself as a global gastronomy hub are summer-exclusive gastronomy experiences designed to drive community and industry engagement. The inaugural edition of Sizzling Summer Eats brings together over 100 of Dubai’s leading family-friendly restaurants until 15 August, while the upcoming return of Summer Restaurant Week from 23 August to 1 September provides a compelling opportunity for foodies to explore over 60 top dining destinations. Each again caters to all tastes and budgets, while providing exceptional value and quality dining experiences.

The sheer volume and scale of value-for-quality driven propositions across the city this summer is a clear indication that affordability and accessibility is key to driving economic activity, attracting diverse demographics, and enhancing the city’s already-strong destination appeal as one of the best cities to live, visit, and stay in.

Suhaila Ghubash concludes: “DSS 2024 is all about inclusivity and affordability. We are dedicated to providing experiences that everyone can enjoy, ensuring that summer in Dubai is both exciting and accessible.”

