Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Building on the success of the inaugural edition of the largest gaming and esports festival in the world, Gamers8, Mastercard has announced its return to the 2023 edition, which will be larger than ever. Mastercard’s role underlines the company’s commitment to delivering a diverse and exciting range of experiences for young people and passionate gamers across the Kingdom.

As a sponsor and partner of the history-making event, Mastercard will host a selection of daily tournaments and experiences for the gaming community during the 2023 edition of Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, which will take place from July 6 to August 31, 2023. The technology company aims to inspire gamers across the Kingdom and beyond, empowering them to embark on immersive gaming journeys: fun, lively engagements that enhance their skills and deliver even more moments to cherish.

“Now firmly established as the go-to destination for gaming enthusiasts, Gamers8 is a first-of-its-kind event: one designed to entertain, excite, and engage esports lovers. We are excited to extend our support to this global event for the second year as we help deliver immersive moments to gamers across the Kingdom. We are committed to continue working with our partners to support the growing gaming industry in the Kingdom and help realize its leadership’s ambitious vision,” said Adam Jones – Country General Manager, MENA Central, Mastercard.

“Gamers8: The Land of Heroes is set to shine a light on the Kingdom as a world-class and innovative hub of gaming and digital excellence. Partnering with Mastercard, we aim to make the 2023 edition even more special, offering more people from all backgrounds and walks of life the opportunity to connect to their passions. Ultimately, we believe the event will contribute to the Kingdom’s growth on the global stage as a nerve center of digital and gaming innovation,” said Ahmed Albishri, Deputy CEO & Season Lead, Saudi Esports Federation.

This year, Mastercard invites avid gaming fans to put their skills to the test by taking part in three exciting gaming missions, providing gamers the chance to win a rare and coveted prize: a legendary loot box. The missions include a unique on-ground activation that will see gamers take on Team Falcon’s legendary pro players at a dedicated booth. This will offer gaming enthusiasts a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to best-seasoned professionals and esports champions in a range of popular games.

Mastercard will also host fun and informative masterclasses over the course of Gamers8. These masterclasses will be held twice a week — for the duration of the two-month event — with gaming streamers and professional players.

Reiterating the global technology company’s commitment to diversity and inclusion and creating experiences that are accessible to all members of society, two entire days of Gamers8 will be dedicated to female gamers. Girls and women will be invited to explore their love for gaming by taking part in special engagements with the region’s very best professional female gamers.

Aligned with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, Gamers8 was established to bolster the Kingdom’s digital infrastructure and marks the latest step taken by local authorities to accelerate the digital transformation of the country. In keeping with Mastercard’s mission to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere, Gamers8 will spotlight the Kingdom’s burgeoning esports industry and culture, calling attention to the continued growth and development of its digital economy and infrastructure.

Earlier this year, Mastercard partnered with Saudi Esports Federation and Saudi National Bank (SNB) to accelerate Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation and enhance its gaming and esports infrastructure. The collaboration aims at developing innovative financial products and offerings that create added value and enhance gamers’ experience.

