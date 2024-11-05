Abu Dhabi, UAE: This November, Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi will transform into a dynamic showcase of culture, creativity, and entertainment as it hosts Mansour, The Festival. Running from 15–17 November, this immersive event brings the world of the beloved Emirati character Mansour to life with an exciting blend of performances, workshops, and interactive attractions.

Incredible Entertainment

Each evening from 7:30 pm, the Adventures of Mansour Friendship Parade will light up the festival, featuring custom-made floats and 60 performance artists, including LED robots, dancers, drummers, and fan-favourite mascot characters. The parade takes audiences through three immersive acts: the Traditional World, celebrating Arabic heritage; the VR World, a futuristic experience with LED entertainment; and a dazzling Drone Show finale, with 800 drones illuminating the night sky above the stadium.

Meanwhile, the Main Stage will host a diverse line-up of young talents and renowned UAE artists throughout. Highlights include the event MC and popular Emirati radio host Saif Abdullah, Ahmed Al Hashemi, a 14-year-old Emirati pianist and composer, and DJ Michelle, a 12-year-old sensation who has already performed at events like Coca-Cola Arena and Tomorrowland. Each day, audiences will enjoy an array of performances, from soulful melodies to upbeat DJ sets, bringing together music, energy, and culture

Programme Highlights

Friday, 15 November: The festival opens with Ahmed Al Hashemi’s captivating piano performance, followed by Qusai Al Mamari on oud. DJ Jeremy and singer Fafa will keep the energy alive through the evening.

Saturday, 16 November: The stage will welcome back Ahmed Al Hashemi, alongside soulful oud player Jad Al Kareem and DJ Michelle. The day wraps up with Amanda Maalouf & Band, delivering high-energy tunes.

Sunday, 17 November: The grand finale features Ahmed Al Hashemi, Qusai Al Mamari, DJ Jeremy, and a closing set by DJ Keza, with a special percussion performance by Denys Nunez.

Festival Vibes

Beyond the performances, the festival offers a range of interactive inflatables, including a towering rocket slide, climbing blocks, a maze, log balancer, obstacle course, and hoops, providing exciting climbing, balancing, and sliding activities for younger festival-goers. Additionally, there are VR games and engaging workshops, including a hands-on drone workshop by Lumasky, where attendees can learn the basics of drone technology and create mini-indoor shows. Other creative activities include Solar System bracelet-making, traditional Emirati doll making, teddy bear pour painting, cap and T-shirt painting, and Build-a-Robot sessions—offering unique keepsakes for all participants.

Adding to the excitement is the largest ball pit in the world, spanning 45 metres and filled with 2.4 million eco-friendly balls. Stacked, they would reach 230 times the height of the Burj Khalifa, and if lined up, would stretch over 400 kilometres—from Abu Dhabi to the Saudi border—making it an unmissable attraction for everyone to enjoy.

Roaming performers, from stilt walkers and LED drummers to VR-themed characters, will energise the festival grounds. Combined with a Family Cinema showcasing exclusive episodes of Mansour: Age of AI, stage performances, parades, drone shows, and interactive zones, Mansour, The Festival promises an immersive experience that blends traditional Arabic culture with state-of-the-art entertainment.

A wide variety of food options will be available, from savoury bites to sweet treats. Highlights include a Mansour-themed food truck and a host of popular local brands like Salt, Mattar Farm, Lgymat & Rgag, Oro Pizzeria, Vietnamese Foodies, Gelatone, House of Pops, and Shot Coffee, providing a culinary experience to satisfy every palate.

Building a Global Legacy:

Powered by Abu Dhabi Events Company (ADEC) and presented by Solutions+, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, Mansour, The Festival is a collaborative effort to bring cultural enrichment and innovative experiences to audiences of all ages.

Noura Al Hammadi, General Manager of ADEC and CEO of Bidaya Media, expressed her enthusiasm for this achievement. “Mansour, The Festival is a celebration of our culture, community, and creativity,” said Al Hammadi. “With Mansour, The Festival, we aim to inspire and engage audiences of all ages. We are proud to bring such a unique experience to life in Abu Dhabi.”

With plans to take Mansour, The Festival global in the future, the early stages of this journey are fittingly powered by Founding Partner Sanad Group (Sanad), and Associate Partner Strata, who also play a pivotal role in bolstering Abu Dhabi’s status worldwide.

Mark your calendars and prepare for an exciting journey through culture, creativity, and entertainment!

Event Dates & Hours

15-17 November

4:00 PM to 10:00 PM daily

Tickets for Mansour, The Festival are available now on Platinumlist for only 30 AED when purchased online, or 35 AED at the event itself. Visit the Mansour Festival Website at www.mansourfestival.ae for more information. For updates, prizes, and competitions, follow @adecmanagement or @mansourfestival on Instagram.

About Abu Dhabi Entertainment Company (ADEC):

Abu Dhabi Entertainment Company (ADEC) is a subsidiary of Solutions+, part of the Mubadala group. Established in 2010, Abu Dhabi Entertainment Company activates sports and entertainment facilities and programs through creative consulting, logistical optimization, event management and customer-driven service. By combining proven best practices with innovation, ADEC become an award-winning venue and program operator, counting Zayed Sports City, ACTIVE Al Maryah Island, Zayed Sports Academy, and a variety of other venues and events in its portfolio.

About Bidaya Media:

Bidaya Media a subsidiary of ADEC is a leading production company in the Middle East and North African region, dedicated to creating original, high-quality content for children of all ages. With a mission to inspire and nurture young minds, Bidaya Media produces engaging and educational media that stimulates imagination, fosters creative thinking, and promotes social values such as empathy, tolerance, and friendship. Through its innovative programming, Bidaya Media aims to bridge the gap between traditional values and modern societal challenges, providing safe content that resonates with children in a culturally diverse and rapidly evolving world.