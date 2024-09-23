Doha – Mandarin Oriental, Doha is delighted to announce the return of the Flavours of M.O., an extraordinary month-long celebration of culinary excellence. Throughout October, the hotel will transform into a vibrant gastronomic destination, bringing together acclaimed chefs and offering guests an unparalleled culinary journey.

Building on the success of last year, this year's Flavours of M.O. promises to deliver an immersive gastronomic experience with a focus on creativity, craftsmanship, and sustainability. Guests can indulge in exclusive tastings, hands-on masterclasses, and meticulously curated set menus that highlight the finest flavours from around the world.

At the heart of the festival is a special collaboration featuring renowned Qatari Chef Noof Al Marri from Desert Rose Restaurant, in partnership with Heenat Salma Farm. Together, they will present a unique dining experience celebrating local, organic Qatari cuisine, showcasing the richness of the country’s culinary heritage. Joining her is Executive Pastry Chef Pablo Gicquel from Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok, whose world-class pastry creations will be a highlight of the event. Their talents will be complemented by acclaimed Chefs Izu Ani and Chef Ishan, ensuring a month of culinary brilliance.

"Culinary excellence is at the core of what we do at Mandarin Oriental, Doha. Flavours of M.O. reflects our passion for bringing people together through exceptional food, unique experiences, and meaningful connections," said Chef Kim, Executive Chef at Mandarin Oriental, Doha. "This year, we are proud to work with such a talented group of chefs to showcase not only international cuisine but also local flavours, which are deeply rooted in our approach to dining."

Chef Kim oversees the hotel’s nine dining outlets, each offering an inviting culinary experience that introduces unique flavours from destinations around the world, while also highlighting classic local dishes and delicacies. His dedication to sourcing local, seasonal ingredients has been instrumental in creating diverse menus that reflect both international flavours and Qatari traditions.

"Our goal is to continually push the boundaries of culinary innovation while staying true to the integrity of the ingredients and traditions that define our dishes," Chef Kim added.

In addition to the exquisite dining experiences, guests can look forward to an array of masterclasses, including a Cocktail Masterclass hosted by Penrose Bar, ranked among the Top 8 Best Bars in Asia. Additional exciting sessions include the Green Tea Matcha Masterclass by Hām-Bîn, and the Latte Art Masterclass with Wings Coffee. Each workshop is designed to enrich and elevate guests’ understanding of flavours and techniques.

Flavours of M.O. is more than just a festival—it is a celebration of culinary art that unites food enthusiasts to savour and appreciate exceptional cuisine. With limited spaces available, we encourage early reservations to secure a place in this month-long gastronomic adventure.