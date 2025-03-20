MAJRA – National CSR Fund, the UAE’s leading federal authority on corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainability in the private sector, hosted key private sector companies, members of Board of Trustees, and its Impact Seal Cycle 1 winners to present sustainable impact projects. The event, which featured high-level executives and decision-makers, focused on attracting contributions towards these high-impact projects, as well as accelerating private sector engagement in the UAE’s sustainability agenda. This objective will be achieved by connecting investors to initiatives stemming from the Fund’s Impact Retreat held in November last year.

The key projects included initiatives that stood out at the Investopia 2025 summit, which emphasised sustainability and CSR policies in line with the UAE’s vision to advance social impact and corporate responsibility in charitable and humanitarian works. The event also featured verified sustainable impact projects, which are a carefully curated selection of high-impact sustainability projects that have undergone rigorous assessment to ensure alignment with national priorities and investment viability.

Other projects from the ‘Future100,’ a joint initiative between the Ministry of Economy, Government Development and the Future Office, and Majra to recognise and support 100 small

and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) driving sustainability and future economic competitiveness, were also present at the gathering.

H.E. Abdullah Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Minister of Economy and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Majra, emphasised the importance of private sector involvement in national efforts to enhance sustainability, stating, “As the UAE strives to achieve its sustainable development goals, the private sector has a pivotal role in supporting and implementing transformative projects.” H.E. further noted that the gathering marks a significant step towards achieving the national goal of incorporating sustainability principles into the UAE’s business sector. The gathering does not only offer a platform to shed light on these impactful projects but also contributes to building partnerships that will drive long-term value for investors and leave a lasting positive impact on the society in the UAE.”

The event focused on Majra’s ‘Impact Retreat’ that was held in November 2024, during which business leaders and policymakers discussed the private sector's role in advancing national sustainability goals. The next phase of the initiative requires implementing these ideas through in-kind and financial support and strategic partnerships to implement projects of national priority verified by key relevant ministries and transform them into practical solutions that will have a lasting social and environmental impact. Notably, collaborations were established with the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Health and Protection, Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and Ministry of Culture.

Sarah Shaw, Chief Executive Officer of Majra, said: “At Majra, we are not just encouraging sustainable thinking - we are creating tangible opportunities for the private sector to make impactful change in society. In line with national and international ESG frameworks, we are

empowering companies to make quantifiable impact by matching investors with high-potential government-verified sustainability projects. The event served as a dynamic platform for collaboration, innovation and investment in developmental projects while developing sustainability policies and initiatives, with the participation from our platinum, gold and silver Impact Seal Cycle 1 winners - companies that have proven excellence in driving CSR & sustainability, as well as prominent private sector investors.”

Majra continues its advocacy of corporate social responsibility by providing businesses with verified and high-impact opportunities to contribute in a more meaningful way. The gathering was a significant step towards this vision, transforming commitments into actionable contributions that benefit the UAE's economic and environmental progress.