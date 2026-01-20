Sharjah: Celebrating the emirate’s homegrown entrepreneurial success stories, the Made in Sharjah Zone returns to the ninth edition of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF 2026), taking place from January 31 to February 1. The zone will serve as a dedicated platform for locally developed products and innovations, showcasing the emirate's collaborative ecosystem.

Backed by Bank of Sharjah and the Sharjah Business Women Council, the Made in Sharjah Zone offers an immersive, founder-led program that blends retail, storytelling and hands-on experiences. Through interactive activations, live product showcases, and workshops, including Coil Method Pottery, Polymer Clay Charms, and Heritage in Pixels: Miniature Charms Creation, the zone reinforces SEF’s emphasis on accessibility, collaboration and community-driven entrepreneurship.

Commenting on the Made in Sharjah Zone, H.E. Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sheraa, said: “The “Made in Sharjah” Zone reflects the emirate’s vision to empower local entrepreneurs by providing a dedicated space that showcases their businesses and products, while strengthening their presence in the market. As part of an integrated entrepreneurial ecosystem, the zone supports local production and economic continuity, reinforcing the role of established ventures in generating tangible economic impact and reflecting the maturity of Sharjah’s entrepreneurial landscape.”

For her part, Maryam Bin Al Shaikh, Director of the Sharjah Business Women Council, said: “Our partnership with Sheraa reinforces our commitment to supporting women-led businesses as active contributors to the emirate’s economic landscape. Through this collaboration, founders are able to move from idea to execution, build meaningful partnerships and access platforms that support sustainable growth. This ensures our members are fully integrated into Sharjah’s and the UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and its future growth.”

Mohamed Khadiri, Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Sharjah, said: “The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival is a powerful platform for shaping the future of innovation and enterprise in the UAE. At Bank of Sharjah, we are committed to supporting initiatives that empower entrepreneurs, strengthen the business ecosystem, and drive sustainable economic growth. Our participation in SEF reflects our belief in partnerships that translate ideas into impact and reinforce Sharjah’s position as a leading hub for forward-looking entrepreneurship.”

Consumable products and cultural board games

At the heart of the zone is the Sharjah-inspired consumer products co-created through collaborations between the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) - the organizer of SEF - and local founders. The showcase highlights tangible outcomes of Sheraa’s ecosystem-building approach, demonstrating how founders are supported beyond programs to develop, produce and commercialize ideas rooted in Sharjah’s identity.

Key highlights include Sheraa × Racks Café, a strategy-based board game created in collaboration with Ali Al Bastaki, founder of Racks Café, which transports players to the bustling souqs of Sharjah in 1978 through culturally rich gameplay. Also featured is Sharjah Perfume (Sheraa × Al Hanan), a limited-edition fragrance developed with the renowned Sharjah-based perfumery house, blending artisanal craftsmanship with contemporary expression to capture the essence of the emirate. Completing the trio is Sharjah Coffee (Sheraa × Toga), a unique Sharjah blend created exclusively for SEF 2026. The bespoke coffee flavour offers on-ground tasting experiences and is packaged in a festival-only design developed in collaboration with local creative talent.

Inclusive creative ecosystem

Collaboration sits at the core of the Made in Sharjah Zone, with Sheraa facilitating founder-to-founder partnerships that result in festival-exclusive products and experiences. Spanning food, retail and creative sectors, these collaborations demonstrate how Sharjah’s entrepreneurial ecosystem enables founders to co-create, share resources and reach audiences through collective platforms purpose-built for SEF.

Enhancing the interactive nature of the zone, the D.R.E.A.M Portal, led by Ali Al Bastaki, takes shape as an activation space where visitors enter with an idea and leave with clearer direction. Built around the D.R.E.A.M framework — Dream, Refine, Explore, Aesthetic and Make — the space offers workshops and hands-on guidance that reflect Sheraa’s belief in human potential and the power of structured creativity.

Sharjah-based brand Waggish, known for its contemporary Arabic designs, will also unveil a special line of merchandise created exclusively for SEF 2026. In addition, Sheraa has facilitated a collaboration between Uncle Sam, a Sharjah-based ice cream parlour, and Ethr, a local café, resulting in Aseeda Cups Ice Cream, a festival-exclusive product inspired by local flavours. The collaboration is supported by a custom setup and packaging developed with Waggish, reflecting the collective ethos and creative identity of the project.

As part of the Made in Sharjah experience, a series of free, public workshops will take place in a dedicated workshop space. Delivered in collaboration with The Workshop, the sessions include miniature creation, punch needle workshops and other creative activities, encouraging hands-on participation, skill exploration and community engagement.

Under the theme Where We Belong, SEF 2026 will take place at the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK) from January 31 to February 1. The festival is expected to welcome more than 14,000 attendees and over 300 entrepreneurs, business leaders, speakers and investors from around the world, reinforcing its role as a global platform advancing entrepreneurship as a driver of inclusive and sustainable growth.