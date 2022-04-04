Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The latest speakers have been announced for the in-person Global Aerospace Summit, hosted by Mubadala and set to take place at Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi from 24 -26 May 2022.

Under the Summit theme of ‘Digital Driven Resurgence’, the latest agenda brings together leaders from aviation, aerospace, space and defense for three days of keynotes and panel discussions that will focus on the most important issues and opportunities facing the wider industry today.

New to the Summit, IAI, Israel’s major aerospace and aviation manufacturer has signed an agreement to become Aerospace Partner for the Summit. This major partnership highlights the opportunities for collaboration and partnership in high technology sectors between the UAE and Israel.

Boaz Levy, IAI President and CEO said: “IAI looks forward to participating in the Global Aerospace Summit and engaging with global leaders in the aerospace and defense fields. Participating in the Summit provides IAI with an important opportunity to strengthen existing ties with the UAE and other Gulf partners, while building new collaborations with partners from across the region and the world. Through growing cooperation, we are able to harness our collective expertise and continue innovating together to reach new heights.”

Day one of the Summit will focus on building aerospace clusters to capitalize on opportunities, followed by sessions on digital technology for industrial growth, sustainable aviation fuel, future growth in defence and fleet modernization, among others.

Day two of the summit will explore R&D investment, emerging technologies, and encourage innovation, with panel discussions on growth markets and third-generation aircraft. Other topics include light jets and sustainability in business aviation.

Lastly, day three will lead with discussions on strategic technologies and manufacturing requirements to create an international hub, followed by a focus on space; digital space, military space and space as a service. The Summit will wrap up with discussions on supply chain and distribution; building resilient and dynamic networks, blockchain in aerospace and conclude with data-driven aviation.

The expert list of speakers includes key decision makers from both regional and international airlines, manufacturers and service providers. Some of the key participants at the Summit include: Tony Douglas, Group CEO, Etihad Group, Anders Carp, Deputy CEO, SAAB, Pascale Sourisse, Senior Executive Vice President, International Development, Thales and CEO Thales International, Daniel Crowley, Chairman, President and CEO, Triumph Group, H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security, UAE Government, Ali Al Hashemi, Chief Executive Officer, Yahsat, Kuljit Ghata Aura, President Middle East, Turkey and Africa, Boeing, Captain Ibrahim Koshy, CEO, Saudia, Earl Lawrence, Executive Director Aircraft Certification, Federal Aviation Authority and Adel Ali, CEO, Air Arabia.and John Watret, Chancellor, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

At a recent Summit Advisory Board meeting in Abu Dhabi key areas discussed included the impact of the Ukraine war on global aviation supply chains, what steps need to be taken to sustain production during this challenging environment and the need to maintain security and compliance. The Advisory Board also analysed how the Summit will be an effective platform for industry to engage with start-ups and areas where the sector can support growth and innovation to develop sovereign technology. The group highlighted two key attributes of Abu Dhabi that are a competitive advantage for the aerospace sector – access to capital and access to talent.

Mansoor Janahi, Group CEO, Sanad and Chairman of the Summit’s advisory board, commented: “As we cement our regional presence through increasing collaborations, technology is taking center-stage in creating the digitalized aerospace industry of the future. There are a lot of opportunities, which highlight that our growth will very much be linked to supporting the local and global supply chain going forward. This is where discussions at the Summit will play a key role in connecting the industry for further collaborations.”

The 2022 edition of the event will also include new elements such as a dedicated start-up mentorship clinic lead by Aerospace Xelerated, and technology leadership briefings, focused on implementation of technology in the aerospace sector. There will also be a continuation of the NextGen Leaders programme, which is dedicated to capacity building and skills development of students, graduates and young professionals within the aerospace, defense and space industries.

The Global Aerospace Summit 2022

The Global Aerospace Summit, hosted by Mubadala Investment Company, gathers C-Level leaders to build the future of the aerospace sector through technology, capability development and international partnerships.

For more information, please visit - http://www.aerospacesummit.com.

About Mubadala Investment Company

Mubadala Investment Company actively manages a worldwide portfolio supporting the vision of a globally integrated and diversified economy, through sustainable returns to its shareholder, the Government of Abu Dhabi. In March 2018, Abu Dhabi Investment Council (ADIC) joined the Group.

Mubadala’s AED 841 billion (US $229 billion) portfolio spans five continents with interests in aerospace, ICT, semiconductors, metals and mining, renewable energy, oil and gas, petrochemicals, utilities, healthcare, real estate, pharmaceuticals and medical technology, agribusiness and a global portfolio of financial holdings. Mubadala now has offices in Rio de Janeiro, Hong Kong, Moscow, New York and San Francisco.

Mubadala is a trusted partner, an engaged shareholder and a responsible global company that is committed to ethics and world-class standards.

For more information about Mubadala, please visit: www.mubadala.com

Tarsus Aerospace

Tarsus Aerospace is one of the most influential names in the aerospace industry's events sector, and which launched the very first Dubai Airshow in 1989, in conjunction with Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Dubai Airports and the UAE Armed Forces. Covering all aerospace-related events in the Tarsus portfolio, Tarsus Aerospace has a long-standing relationship with the global aerospace industry, an in-depth knowledge of the market and a hard-earned reputation for delivering event excellence. Tarsus Aerospace maintains offices in Dubai and London.

Events organised by Tarsus Aerospace include Dubai Airshow www.dubaiairshow.aero, Aircraft Interiors Middle East www.aime.aero, MRO Middle East www.mromiddleeast.aviationweek.com, and MEBAA Show www.mebaa.aero.

