Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) successfully concluded its roadshow in Dubai, UAE, on February 27th, 2025, at the Address Dubai Mall hotel. The event attracted a large number of travel trade professionals, business leaders, and industry stakeholders, providing a platform to promote Macao as the ideal destination for both leisure and business travel from the UAE and the broader region, while strengthening business ties between the travel and tourism industries of Macao and the UAE

The roadshow, which included pre-scheduled meetings and networking opportunities, highlighted Macao’s unique and unparalleled offerings in family travel, culture, luxury, and adventure. Attendees had the chance to engage directly with representatives from MGTO and other co-partners, gaining valuable insights into Macao’s diverse travel and tourism experiences

"We are thrilled with the success of our roadshow in Dubai," said Mr. Cheng Wai Tong, Deputy Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office. "This event provided an excellent opportunity to showcase Macao's unique attractions, exceptional offerings, and unparalleled experiences to key players in the UAE’s travel industry. It underscores our commitment to strengthening ties with the UAE market and the broader region. With eight direct flights from Dubai to cities across China that connect to Macao, we are eager to position Macao as the leading destination for both leisure and business travel, through new initiatives and partnerships not only in the UAE but also across the Gulf Cooperation Council."

The event also featured a cultural performance which offered attendees a glimpse into Macao’s rich heritage and history.

The event highlighted Macao’s growing appeal to travelers from the UAE and the broader region, showcasing special promotions such as halal-friendly dining options, MICE travel, healthcare services, and 5-star accommodations tailored to the needs of all travelers, including those from the Middle East. Additionally, a newly launched Arabic-English travel guide, developed in collaboration with Halaltrip, was introduced to help Middle East travelers plan their perfect trip to Macao.

The roadshow provided an invaluable opportunity for Macao to foster stronger connections with key UAE trade partners, creating new opportunities for collaboration in the tourism and business sectors. The event allowed for meaningful networking among travel professionals, local stakeholders, and Macao representatives, fostering the creation of new business partnerships and collaborations aimed at boosting tourism from UAE to Macao.

During the event, MGTO showcased the city’s incredible diversity in tourism, including its UNESCO World Heritage Sites, world-class shopping including cultural shopping regions, luxury accommodations, exceptional services, and the distinct identity that makes Macao a truly unique destination for travelers from UAE. Attendees, including local and regional press, learned more about Macao’s award-winning hotels, including 24 five-star hotels recognized by the prestigious Forbes 2025 Star Awards, solidifying Macao's position as a global leader in hospitality.

MGTO also introduced its “Travel Stimulation Programs” to encourage niche travel, including incentive trips, weddings, student groups, and sports tourism. These tailored programs are aimed at attracting diverse travelers in UAE, offering new opportunities for travel agents and businesses to expand Macao’s reach to a broader audience.

Macao continues to strengthen its position as a key global tourism and leisure hub, offering an array of experiences that appeal to diverse traveler profiles. From its UNESCO World Heritage-listed Historic Centre to its status as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, Macao continues to attract Middle East travelers seeking both culture and luxury.

With exciting events planned for 2025, including the Macao International Arts Festival, Macao International Fireworks Display Contest, and Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale, Macao is set to attract even more visitors from the UAE and the wider GCC region in the coming months.

For more information on upcoming events, travel offers, and unique experiences in Macao, please visit: www.macaotourism.gov.mo, or follow us on social media: Facebook: @Visit Macao, Instagram: @Visit Macao, TikTok: @Experience Macao, YouTube: @Macao Government Tourism Office, WeChat: @MGTOweixin.

About the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO):

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) is responsible for promoting and developing Macao as a global tourism and leisure destination in line with the Macao SAR Government’s strategy. MGTO works with local trade partners to enhance Macao's reputation and attract diverse visitors by promoting tourism products, services, and mega events across both established and emerging markets. It also plays a key role in improving tourism offerings, ensuring industry quality standards, licensing, and facilitating training opportunities. Additionally, MGTO manages the region’s travel alert system and formulates emergency plans to ensure the safety of both residents and visitors.

