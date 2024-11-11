Event to attract healthcare professionals from across the region, including leading experts from Imperial College London, UK

Importance of conference underscored by International Diabetes Federation report indicating that over 73 million in the MENA region live with the disease[1]

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: For the second consecutive year, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC) and HealthPlus Diabetes & Endocrinology Center, part of the M42 group, will co-host the annual Diabetes Conference. Held at the Four Seasons Hotel, Abu Dhabi from 9 - 10 November, the event follows the highly successful inaugural conference in 2023.

Last year, more than 400 delegates engaged in dynamic discussions, presentations and workshops, led by subject matter experts from across the globe. Topics ranged from advances in continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices to the management of type 1 diabetes using stem cells or artificial pancreases. Recognizing the urgent need for comprehensive diabetes management, this year's conference featured collaborative opportunities for local and international healthcare networks to enhance knowledge exchange and foster partnerships. The event aimed to empower regional healthcare professionals with evidence-based insights, curated programs and expert-led workshops. Key sessions focused on managing type 1 and type 2 diabetes, featuring a debate on low-calorie diets, along with panels on cardiovascular disease, diabetic eye complications and kidney health. Additional workshops explored CGM interpretation and the role of technology in diabetes care.

Professor Maha Barakat, Assistant Minister for Health and Life Sciences at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, provided delegates with the latest updates on diabetes guidelines, which set the tone for evidence-based care at the conference’s outset.

Professor Amir Sam, consultant endocrinologist and Head of the School of Medicine at Imperial College London - and chair of the Conference, said: “With more than 73 million people living with diabetes in the MENA region[2], there is an urgent need to advance diabetes care. Working with healthcare leaders at the forefront of diabetes care, we are honored to co-organize the annual Diabetes Conference for the second consecutive year, providing healthcare leaders with the opportunity to learn from peers and explore the latest developments and advancements in diabetes care. It is imperative that all stakeholders in the diabetes arena collaborate to drive progress in diagnosis, evaluation and treatment to reduce the prevalence of the disease and improve patient outcomes.”

Dr. Mustafa Khan, Medical Director at Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, said, “It gave us great pride to host our colleagues from UK and work together with HealthPlus Diabetes & Endocrinology Center for the benefit of all involved in the fight against diabetes. In coming together to share experiences, insights and best practices, we give ourselves the best possible chance to drive progress towards reducing the prevalence of diabetes and reinforce our position as a leader in diabetes healthcare in the region and further afield.”

Dr. Huda Ezzeddin, Consultant Diabetes & Endocrinology at HealthPlus Diabetes & Endocrinology Center, added: “Following our successful inaugural conference in 2023, we believe that advancing diabetes care requires equipping healthcare professionals with the right training and tools. This conference offered an exceptional educational experience, featuring insights into the latest technologies and treatment advancements from both regional and international experts to help tackle this chronic disease that affects so many people around the world.”

International experts from Imperial College London, UK, in attendance at the conference included Professor Ketan Dhatariya, author of the globally recognized diabetes guidelines

About Imperial College London Diabetes Centre

Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC), part of M42 group, is a state-of-the-art outpatient facility that specialises in diabetes treatment, research, training, and public health awareness. In just over a decade, the Centre has gained international renown for its holistic approach to the treatment of diabetes and related complications that enables patients to receive the full spectrum of care they need in one place.

With more than 80 diabetes professionals and endocrinologists under one roof, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre offers best-in-class medical attention from first diagnosis to disease management across 11 specialist practice areas including adult and paediatric endocrinology, treatment of metabolic and electrolyte disorders, pre- and post-bariatric surgery care, heart disease prevention, nutritional advice, diabetes education services, ophthalmology, nephrology, and podiatry.

ICLDC was established in 2006 in Abu Dhabi by Mubadala in partnership with the UK’s Imperial College London to address the growing demand for diabetes care in the UAE. The centre now operates three branches across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, touching the lives of more than one million people through patient-centric programmes and public health initiatives. In 2007, ICLDC launched Diabetes. Knowledge. Action, now the longest running public health awareness campaign in the country. The initiative promotes an active lifestyle through an ongoing calendar of events for the whole community – Major activations include an annual walkathon that coincides with the World Diabetes Day in November.

ICLDC holds the Joint Commission International (JCI) Clinical Care Program Certification in Outpatient Diabetes Management and JCI Accreditation for Ambulatory Care.

For more information, please visit www.icldc.ae

About HealthPlus Diabetes and Endocrinology Centre:

Part of HealthPlus Network of Specialty Centers, the HealthPlus Diabetes & Endocrinology Center, part of M42 group, has established itself as a Center of Excellence in Diabetes Care through its multi-disciplinary approach to diabetes management and treatment. With a focus on patient care, clinical outcomes, education and training, HealthPlus Diabetes & Endocrinology Center philosophy is at the forefront of the latest medical advances, providing the best available evidence-based diabetes and endocrine treatments consistently and effectively to its patients. The center’s specialties include Diabetology, Endocrinology, Ophthalmology, Cardiology, Internal Medicine, Podiatry, Psychiatry, Nutrition, Special Infusion Therapy and more. For more information, please visit https://hplus.ae/diabetes-endocrinology/

About M42

M42 is a first-of-its-kind, global tech-enabled health powerhouse committed to the sustainable future of health. The Abu Dhabi-headquartered company is transforming lives through innovative solutions that are solving the world’s most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is delivering the highest level of personalized, precise, and preventative health solutions to impactfully disrupt the global health landscape.

M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 26 countries. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 combines leading health technologies with state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to deliver world-class health solutions, services and care.

The M42 group includes Diaverum, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, among others.

