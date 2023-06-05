L’Oréal Derma 2023 hosted over 450 dermatologists representing more than 10 Arab countries.

The convention included four of L’Oréal’s dermatological-backed skincare brands: Vichy, SkinCeuticals, La Roche Posay, and CeraVe.

Dubai - L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty proudly hosted the awaited 4th edition of L’Oréal Derma in Dubai, UAE. The renowned medical event stands as a unique and empowering platform for the Dermo cosmetic industry in the Middle East. Dermatologists worldwide convene at this innovative event, where they can connect, exchange, and foster collaboration. It is an exceptional opportunity for professionals to come together and contribute to the advancement of the industry.

L'Oréal Derma Dubai 2023 witnessed a gathering of more than 400 dermatologists from across the Middle East & North Africa featuring an exquisite lineup of KOL speakers from KSA, Qatar, UAE, and the UK.

Pushing our mission, dedication, and expertise inscientific research areas such as Microbiome, Exposome, Antioxidants, and Ceramides. With a focus on excellence, all LDB brands presented their latest advancements, allowing Dermatologists to explore and evaluate a diverse range of products and experiments. The immersive experience showcased insights into the superiority of these innovations.

L’Oréal has established the International Award for Social Responsibility in Dermatology in collaboration with the International League of Dermatological Societies and the 25th World Congress of Dermatology in Singapore. This esteemed tribute acknowledges voluntary dermatological initiatives prioritizing patient support and care and fostering self-management.

LDB announced the participation of six outstanding applicants from the Arab region, each competing for the prestigious award. The selection of a deserving winner will mark a remarkable milestone in the region’s dermatological achievements.

L’Oréal Derma and the many initiatives launched and supported by the L’Oréal group continue to prove the company’s commitment to the progression and evolution of Derma cosmetics in the Arab region.

About L’Oréal Middle East

L’Oréal is the world’s leading beauty company with an established presence in the Gulf region since the 1960s. The company formally set up operations in the region in 1998 as L’Oréal Middle East, and today has three entities across the GCC region, employing over 500 employees, with a diversified mix of 53 nationalities. L’Oréal Middle East created its subsidiaries L’Oréal KSA in 2012 and L’Oréal UAE in 2015 to serve its key markets. Headquartered in Dubai, L’Oréal Middle East offers an inclusive portfolio 26 beauty brands across four divisions – Consumer, Professional, Luxury and Active cosmetics.

In 2022, L’Oréal was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the 13th time. It has also been recognized as a global environmental leader with triple ‘A’ score by the CDP for the fifth year in a row. In the same year, UNIVERSUM ranked The Group in the top 10 most attractive employers worldwide and number one in the UAE while ranking it second in KSA in the FMCG category.

